Franconia:Concerns For Intersection Safety Prompt Push For Roundabout

Concerns by one resident about crashes at the Franconia village intersection at state routes 18 and 116 (Main Street and Easton Road) has prompted a push for a roundabout, and town officials are expected to meet with state transportation officials for a talk about safety.
“Once we have that meeting, we will learn more about what can and can’t be done at that intersection,” Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin said Monday. “By all means, if they come up with something safer we will support that and enforce that.”
On Thursday, James Walker, owner of the nearby White Mountain Appraisals, drummed up support on social media for a roundabout and cited a recent accident that he said has come after many accidents at the four-way intersection, which has no stop signs on Main Street and two north-south stop signs on Easton Road at Main Street.
“You are probably aware that there have been many accidents at this intersection and you have probably seen many close calls as some cars speed through without even thinking about stopping,” he said. “Although there are stop signs and flashing signs, we still have a dangerous intersection. For some reason, traffic going north or south on 116 often don’t stop for the stop signs – meanwhile, many unfamiliar with the intersection do stop on Main Street.”
The safety problem could stem from elevation changes over the bridge, visual clutter, distraction, and other factors, but regardless of the cause there could one day be a crash that seriously hurts or kills someone, said Walker.
He also expressed concern for schoolchildren crossing the intersection.
Citing figures from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Walker said roundabouts have 90 percent fewer fatalities, 75 percent few injuries, 35 percent fewer accidents, 35 percent fewer pedestrian accidents, and 10 percent fewer bicycle accidents.
There are currently 16 roundabouts across New Hampshire, the nearest of which is at state routes 2 and 3 in Lancaster that was installed several years ago. The town of Plymouth also has a roundabout.
“This intersection needs a roundabout,” said Walker. “Roundabouts slow traffic from all directions and allow for orderly progression through the intersection while giving pedestrians a safer chance at crossing the road.”
Modern roundabouts at intersections carry safety benefits, high capacity, traffic calming effects, and aesthetic value, NHDOT representatives said in a project narrative.
Although roundabouts take time to install because of analysis and design, Walker said measures can be taken in the near term that include making the intersection a four-way stop, installing rumble strips in the travel lanes to alert motorists that they are approaching an intersection, and additional stop signs places in the middle of the road between each lane at the intersection.
Every three or four years concerns are voiced about what Cashin called a somewhat controversial intersection.
“It’s unique because there are two stop signs where most intersections like this would have four stop signs,” he said.
As for accidents, there have been at least four or five in 2021 to date and there were at least two to three in 2020, said Cashin.
“We’ve had a mix of out-of-staters and locals,” he said. “None were serious bodily injury, but it doesn’t mean it can’t happen. We have had significant vehicle damage.”
A fatality at the intersection was likely from a medical issue, he said.
The town has tried installing a traffic camera that can be monitored, and while that is an after-the-fact device, it helps to determine high traffic times, said Cashin.
Cashin said Walker has expressed to him that he will make a push at the state level for the roundabout.
“We’re trying to make these voices heard and have the state take another look at that intersection,” said Cashin. “Whatever they come up with, we would be happy to pitch in and enforce. We want to see people be safe and we will support any good solutions.”
