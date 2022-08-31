For 200 years, Franconia has been a place to get away.
Travelers have vacationed in the picturesque mountain village since the 1800s, and outdoor enthusiasts began flocking to the area when Franconia Notch State Park and Cannon Mountain were founded a century ago.
In that time, locals and tourists have forged a symbiotic relationship.
Now, however, something has thrown off the equilibrium: Short term rentals.
Property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
To get a handle on the issue, Franconia established a one-time STR registration and permitting process in 2020, but it lacked muscle.
Following a 2021 community survey, where residents pointed to the proliferation of STRs as a top concern, the town decided to take stronger action.
A six-person work group was formed to create stricter rules. Following months of work they presented a two-page proposal and updated permit application to the Select Board on Monday.
PROPOSED CHANGES
The workgroup made nearly a dozen recommendations to give the town more control and oversight of STRs.
First and foremost, under their proposal, short-term rentals would be subject to annual safety inspections and permitting, with increased permit fees to cover costs associated with STRs.
STR owners would have to provide a local point of contact (in case of a problem), submit a state Rooms & Meals Tax license number, initial town ordinances, and sign off on life safety inspections.
The work group proposal would set an April 1 due date for yearly STR permit applications and renewals. It would increase penalties for unpermitted STRs. Owners who fail to obtain a permit within ten days of a written warning would be fined $250 daily for up to 10 days. Owners who remain non-compliant would be issued a cease and desist order and be fined $2,500 every ten days until the matter is resolved.
The town would also have the right to revoke a permit for any STR that becomes a nuisance. This action would require three incidents validated by an official source (Franconia or State Police, building inspector) and communicated to the building owner. Owners operating STRs after revocation would be fined $2,500 every ten days until the matter was resolved.
In addition to the above, the workgroup will determine if zoning changes are necessary for STRs. That will be a separate effort starting next month. If zoning changes are proposed, they would go to a public hearing and a town meeting vote.
Pat Garvin, a Planning Board and work group member, said the proposed changes are meant to guide STR use, not prohibit it.
“We recognize that Franconia has always been both a tourist town and a second home community, and we’re not trying to change that,” she said.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Select Board took no action on Monday.
They will send the work group’s proposal to the town attorney for review.
Legal opinions are required on various matters, such as insurance requirements for STR owners, fines and penalty enforcement, and the proposed fee increase from a $50 flat fee to $300 for new permits and $250 for renewals.
Final decisions will be made at a later date.
Meanwhile, the town will consider ways to improve compliance with STR regulations.
Participation under the existing guidelines has been modest. Volunteers have counted 50 short-term rentals in town and estimate that one-third are unregistered. However, industry analyst AirDNA lists 100 STRs in Franconia and Easton, meaning that the town’s number of unregistered units could be much, much higher.
The true number is unknown.
Garvin recommended that the updated regulations be mailed to a list of identified STR owners specifically and to all property owners generally to encourage compliance with the STR permit requirement.
She acknowledged that 100 percent compliance might be unattainable but was optimistic that most STR owners would respect the rules.
“I have faith in people,” she said. “Most people want to be law-abiding and they care about their properties. And what we’re asking is not unreasonable.”
RESPONSIBLE OWNERSHIP
Among those in attendance during Monday’s presentation of the updated STR regulations was Michael Jacobs, a short-term rental owner in town.
He, his wife and their nine-month-old son moved from Chicago into a small house in Franconia. Eventually, they purchased a larger residence.
They retained the smaller home to accommodate visiting friends and family but also rent it out as a short-term rental to cover costs.
He said he already pays close attention to life safety issues (e.g. keeping fresh batteries in smoke detectors) and is strict about headcounts (using video cameras to check on the number of guests arriving for a stay).
He was encouraged to hear that the town was pursuing better regulation of STRs, and not a ban.
“I’m in full support. I think everybody should be taking full responsibility for what happens on their property, having proper insurance, making sure you heed standards for safety. It’s important. And I’m fully in support of a permitting process, an inspection, it’s great,” he said.
