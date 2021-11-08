No, time didn’t stop in Franconia.
But a lightning strike in September that hit close to the Dow Academy did wreak some havoc on the electronics of the town-owned tower clock, Franconia’s most famous and visible landmark in the village.
“I don’t think it hit the dome,” said Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles. “It was the power in the air.”
Cowles was in the town office when the lightning came down.
“I said, ‘Wow, that sounds like it hit close,’” she said. “It was a good storm that had come through that day. And then the day after, I noticed that the clock wasn’t working right.”
Fortunately, there was no damage to the clock other than the electronics, she said.
During the Franconia Board of Selectmen’s Oct. 25 meeting, Cowles informed the board that the clock was still malfunctioning and she and Selectman Dan Walker have been working with the parts company to troubleshoot the issue.
“It took a while to get parts for the clock,” she said Monday. “It’s working fine now … The guys at the company said those parts are susceptible to damage from lightning storms.”
The parts came to $212.
“Dan Walker and myself were able to figure it out and replace the parts ourselves, with no labor involved, “said Cowles. “Once we figured out what piece it needed and what we were doing, it wasn’t that complicated to fix.”
A little more complicated is the ownership of the Dow Academy building, built in 1903 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, and the ownership of the clock.
“That whole building used to be owned by the town,” said Cowles. “It was the school. And then the college took ownership of it until they dissolved. The condo association now owns the building. But in the clock tower, the bell says that it’s dedicated to the children of Franconia. The actual clock tower is town property, but it’s situated on property that is privately owned.”
In 2015, after a successful fund-raising effort, the tower and clock were restored.
Up to that time, the clock had not ticked for several years.
Today, it ticks with modern electronics that no longer require someone to manually wind it on a regular basis.
“You used to have to go up there and literally wind the clock, “said Cowles. “But now it’s all electronic and GPS. It turned itself back [an hour] on Saturday night. You don’t have to go up and do that piece anymore. But stuff still breaks so you have to go up there periodically and fix it still. Whatever we have to do to keep it running.”
