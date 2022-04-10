Franconia Gears Up For Special Town Meeting Requesting New Trucks

FRANCONIA — Two aging trucks that have entered the unsafe zone have prompted town officials to petition Grafton Superior Court for a special town meeting to ask voters to approve money for a new public works vehicle and fire apparatus.
Residents were presented with the case for the special town meeting and the proposed method of paying for the trucks during a public hearing on Thursday at Franconia Town Hall.
On March 28, the Select Board voted to file the petition with the court, which is expected to issue a decision soon.
The petition was submitted to the court on Friday.
The requested ballot vote date for what will be two warrant articles is May 2.
If voters give the go-head, the highway truck is expected to be delivered in late 2022.
Owing in part to supply chain issues, the fire truck won’t be ready for nearly two years, resulting in the Town of Franconia working out a response plan with area fire departments to ensure a swift response to Franconia in the event of a fire call.
In their petition to the court for a special town meeting, the Select Board said as of the posting of the March 2022 town meeting warrant they were not aware of the availability of a new highway truck or the need for a new fire engine, both of which became known after the deadline mandated by New Hampshire statute to add articles to the warrant had passed.
“These purchases cannot wait until the town’s next annual meeting, as to do so would leave the town without a safe vehicle with which to perform winter maintenance and without its primary fire suppression apparatus,” Laura Spector-Morgan, town legal counsel, wrote in the petition.
The circumstances on which the petition is based constitute an “emergency” under New Hampshire statute, she said.
The Select Board said Franconia owns four highway trucks, one of which is for summer use only, one of which is a 6-wheeler, and two of which are unsafe when fully loaded with sand, salt, or other materials because the loaded and equipped trucks exceed the manufacturer’s rating by five tons.
On March 1, after the 2022 town meeting warrant was posted, the Select Board learned of a highway truck for sale that would fit the town’s needs and budget, but because it would require a capital expenditure they opted to not move at town meeting to increase the budget to cover the cost of a new truck and instead went the route of a separate article to allow more transparency for voters.
“Additionally, on March 2, W.D. Perkins Fire Pump Specialists was asked to perform preventative maintenance and service of all the fire pumps on the town’s apparatus,” wrote Spector-Morgan. “During the inspection of Engine 2, which serves as the town’s primary fire suppression apparatus, significant rot and corrosion was discovered and noted on the pump housing and pump components. W.D. Perkins Fire Pump Specialists recommends that Engine 2 be placed out of service due to the potential failure of the pump if it is used during fire suppression operations, and the town followed that recommendation.”
Article 1 asks to see if the town will raise up to a total of $210,000 to purchase the new truck for the highway department and fund it by withdrawing $95,000 from the highway truck capital reserve fund and using $115,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance, which Town Administrator Kim Cowles said has a total of between $1.3 million and $1.4 million.
Article 2 asks to see if the town will authorize the Select Board to purchase a fire truck in the amount of $676,438 and to approve using $400,000 from the fire heavy equipment capital reserve fund as a down payment and to finance, through a six-year lease-purchase agreement, a net amount of $248,035, after a pre-payment discount of $22,224.
The lease agreement, which has an escape clause, would begin on May 1, 2022, and would entail annual payments of $58,219 from 2024 through 2028.
On Thursday, town officials were asked how long it will take the superior court to act on the petition request.
“Laura said they usually act pretty swiftly on it,” said Cowles. “They realize there’s a reason you’re applying for a special town meeting, because it’s an emergency.”
Cowles also said Spector-Morgan is aware of the deadline that the town is up against to receive the discount on the fire apparatus.
Franconia Fire Chief Rick Gaudette said the current price is being held until May 5, just a few days after the requested special town meeting.
The fire engine is being manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing, in the company’s factory in Wisconsin.
“There will be periodic meetings while it’s being constructed,” said Gaudette. “Over the phone. If there’s something that needs to be inspected, we can do it by Zoom. In the end, two guys will go out and inspect the truck prior to delivery. I think we’re in pretty good shape.”
Littleton Fire Rescue is awaiting delivery of a Pierce fire apparatus and LFR Chief Michael McQuillen can’t say enough good things about the company, he said.
“It’s one of the leading companies in the industry,” said Gaudette. “I really don’t think there’s going to be a problem. We have over 120 pages of specs that were developed on the truck already. We went over it with the salesman last week, page by page, so we’re all on board, we’re all on the same page.”
Jill Brewer, chair of the Select Board, thanked the capital improvements committee for their work on the effort and thanked Franconia resident and business owner Trevor Presby for securing the new highway truck.
On Tuesday, Cowles said the now-decommissioned Fire Engine 2 has a 30-year-old chassis that supports a nearly two-decade-old body and the last time it was rebuilt was in the mid-2000s.
“We got our money’s worth out of it,” she said.
Upon taking Engine 2 out of service, Franconia fire officials have been working with surrounding fire departments for the response plan in the event of a smoke or fire call in Franconia.
“Sugar Hill is well aware so they know they need to respond with an engine,” said Cowles. “Run-of-the mill calls that we go to for fire alarm activation and car crashes we can handle with the apparatus that we have. As soon as any call comes in about smoke in the building or any call that infers that there’s a fire, then Sugar Hill will be on automatic and will come and cover.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.