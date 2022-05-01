A public hearing is being scheduled to update residents on the progress of the new welcome center under construction and to address ongoing concerns by some residents that were most recently expressed in an open letter to Franconia residents.
“We’re going to schedule another public hearing just to bring everybody up to speed and try to address anybody’s concerns, “Kim Cowles, administrator for the town of Franconia, said Friday.
The hearing is tentatively scheduled for May 16.
In the meantime, Cowles said the anonymous donor funding the project has agreed in writing to double the amount needed to cover what is roughly a total $500,000 project.
(On March 21, the Select Board authorized signing a contract with Conneston Construction for a maximum price of $425,000).
While some residents have told town officials they are supportive of the new welcome center being built between the library and town hall, others have expressed opposite views.
The letter of concern by resident Jim Walker, that was forwarded to town officials on Wednesday, opens with a reference to the Select Board and asks, “Do you want your town transformed by 3 people without your consent? … This is the project we voted down last year, however, this project is going forward on shaky grounds.”
At the 2020 town meeting, residents added $100,000 to the buildings maintenance expendable trust fund to renovate the public restrooms and warming hut by the skating rink beside town hall.
At 2021 town meeting, voters rejected, in a 31-36 vote, a total of $275,000 for the construction of the new welcome center on the spot of the warming hut, which was then slated for removal and was removed several weeks ago.
Soon after the 2021 vote, an anonymous donor contacted the town and agreed to pay for the welcome center’s construction.
Walker, in his letter, had questioned if the town can legally use the $100,000 to renovate restrooms in a building that no longer exists because the money is now being used for the new construction of a different building.
He said the project also appears to be a violation of RSA 31:95-b,V which prohibits any town funds being used in conjunction with funds received as a gift.
“There are also other projects possibly in the works for Franconia from this donor – and they could all happen without your approval or consent,” he wrote. “We are very grateful for the many generous donations made to our town including this one, but major projects should not appear like mushrooms after a rain, but rather from careful planning and consensus. These could be good projects for Franconia and it may not be, however, it was rushed through and is proceeding on shaky grounds without your consent.
“The Select Board should obtain the approval and consent of the town to build a $500,000 Welcome Center … The town must secure a commitment to the additional gift and hold a hearing for the same … There should be an article in next year’s town meeting to require approval by the town for donations by a warrant article passed at a town meeting.”
He encouraged residents to contact the Select Board, as well as the local state senator and state representatives and the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration.
Following concerns brought to town officials in early April by Walker, town legal counsel Laura Spector-Morgan provided a legal opinion that concludes the Select Board can legally proceed with the current plan and the town can expend the $100,000 added to the town building trust fund for a new welcome center.
On Friday, Cowles said construction is moving forward and the donor has since committed to giving more money.
“We have a committal letter from the New Hampshire Charitable Association saying that the donor will commit up to $1 million for this project, so we’re covered financially,” she said.
If Spector-Morgan needs to issue another legal opinion addressing Walker’s letter or any new concerns, she can do that, said Cowles.
Conneston Construction is planning to complete the project within a 12-week time frame.
The goal is to have the restrooms open for Old Home Day and complete the landscaping and paving in July or August, she said.
On Friday, Walker said it appears that with the donor’s renewed commitment there won’t be any town expenditures for the building of the welcome center, which was a problem before because it was a violation of RSA 31:95.
It also appears that the use of the $100,000 for the renovation of the restrooms is in the clear because new restrooms will be built and it will be good to hold a hearing on the new gift to remove that uncertainty, he said.
However, Walker has doubts about the overall town authorization of the welcome center.
“I think they went back and addressed one component of the problem, but the overall approval of this project I’m still not convinced is authorized,” he said.
In an email on Friday to town officials, Walker said while the denied appropriation in 2021 legally lapsed that year, he believes the purpose of that warrant article does not lapse and remains in effect.
“Admittedly, this is a gray area as discussed by the New Hampshire Municipal Association,” he said.
In an excerpt he included, the NHMA advises towns to be careful.
The association said that while a legal argument can be made that such an action is appropriate, “on a practical note the voters at town meeting said ‘no’ to the purpose” and “the conservative advice will be to take the issue back to the voters to try again.”
“Recommended best practice is to take the issue back to the voters, however, there was nothing in this year’s town meeting to approve this project,” Walker wrote to town officials. “I would welcome to hear arguments that indicate this is a legal undertaking. I am not yet convinced and fear we are spending and building something that is not authorized.”
On Friday evening, he said he is not aware of any residents enlisting an attorney to look into the legality of the town’s process or anyone mulling legal action against the town.
