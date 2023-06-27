FRANCONIA — Franconia is on course to sign a four-year, $2.13 million EMS contract extension with Littleton Fire Rescue.
On Monday, LFR Chief Chad Miller told the Franconia Select Board that the contract is under review and should be ready to sign next month.
The towns agreed to the contract in May.
“We’re just working through our due diligence,” Miller told Franconia Selectmen.
The plan would allow Littleton Fire to increase its capacity to deal with Franconia medical calls while maintaining service levels elsewhere.
As things stand, LFR runs one ambulance per shift, insufficient to handle call volume from Franconia.
Under the contract extension, Littleton Fire would add four EMS personnel (one per shift) and run two two-member ambulance crews at all times.
With two ambulances in service, LFR could meet higher demand across a larger territory (Franconia included) and address the logistical challenges of simultaneous calls in separate locations.
Even though Franconia is a rural community with just over 1,000 full-time residents, there is strong demand for fire and EMS services, partly because the town is home to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area, Franconia Notch, Lafayette Center 72-bed nursing home, and nine miles of interstate highway.
The town averages 280 calls annually, with 20 percent occurring while Littleton Fire is on another call.
Littleton Fire will take possession of Franconia’s ambulance as a backup as part of the contract.
Miller also updated the Franconia Select Board on grant funding.
Littleton Fire has applied for a federal SAFER Grant, which would cut Franconia’s cost to $1.45 million, an average savings of $170,000 annually.
The SAFER Grant (if awarded) would reduce costs by almost 40 percent in years 1-3.
During those years, Franconia would deposit a large portion of its payments into a capital reserve fund to further offset costs in year four (and possibly five) of a contract with LFR.
The grant application, administered by FEMA, has cleared phase one (peer review) and has entered phase two (technical review).
Miller explained the first phase involves fire chiefs, firefighters, labor groups and so forth reviewing the grant application (“It has to pass the sniff test”) and the second phase is to ensure the grant application conforms with rules and regulations.
“At that point [the grant application is] awarded a score and they fund the highest scored applications first and make their way down the list,” he said. “It’s still in process.”
BACKGROUND
Franconia Life Squad was disbanded in February due to a lack of personnel.
The independent ambulance service had stopped responding to calls and has been effectively defunct since March 2022.
As a result, Franconia entered into a temporary $300-per-call contract with Littleton EMS in May 2022.
Littleton agreed to a 90-day contract extension in March to buy time to create a long-term solution.
Beyond a multi-year contract with Littleton Fire Rescue, it remains uncertain how Franconia will address EMS service beyond that.
The town proposal to create an in-house EMS service under the Franconia Fire Department has been shelved for now.
The situation reflects a statewide fire/EMS workforce crisis.
According to a recent Department of Safety survey, New Hampshire needs at least 346 firefighters and 110 EMS providers, and a 2022 American Ambulance Association study found that 39 percent of part-time EMTs and 55 percent of part-time paramedic positions went unfilled because of a lack of qualified candidates.
