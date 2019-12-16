Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
FRANCONIA, NH — The Bancroft House is undertaking an ambitious project of demolishing and re-constructing the circa 1800 barn on the property in Franconia. The barn currently stores in-kind donations of housewares, small appliances, and basic furnishings which are made available at no cost to shelter residents transitioning to permanent housing.
“Residents of the Bancroft House enjoy free room and board while in residence,” states Kevin Johnson, a member of the board of directors. “This gives them the opportunity to save up the rent and deposits required for securing housing when they leave. Often there is very little left over to acquire the household items necessary to prepare meals or furnish their residence. Many of those we serve have little more than the clothes on their back and a few meager belongings when they arrive at the shelter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.