Franconia Implements Stronger STR Regulations

FRANCONIA — The region’s strongest short-term rental regulations went into effect on Monday.
By a 3-0 vote, the Select Board updated its two-year-old STR registration and permitting process, adding stricter conditions and fines for non-compliance.
A six-person workgroup drafted the changes in response to a 2021 community survey, where residents pointed to the proliferation of STRs as a top concern.
Property owners in Franconia have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
According to industry analyst AirDNA, the Franconia-Easton area has nearly 100 short-term rentals available through AirBNB and VRBO.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
In the coming months, Franconia will notify 30 already-registered STR owners about the updated guidelines.
Then town officials will approach 20 other known STR property owners in town.
The process of identifying and contacting additional unregistered STR owners will be ongoing.
THE UPDATES
The Select Board on Monday approved nearly a dozen recommendations to give the town more control and oversight of STRs.
First and foremost, short-term rentals must be permitted and inspected annually, due April 1 each year. Fees are $300 for new permits and $250 for renewals.
As part of that, STR owners must provide a local point of contact (in case of a problem), submit a state Rooms & Meals Tax license number, and initial life-safety inspection and town ordinance paperwork.
Owners of unpermitted STRs will be issued a written warning. Those who fail to obtain a permit within ten days of a written warning will be fined $250 daily for up to 10 days. Owners who remain non-compliant will be issued a cease-and-desist order and continue to be fined $250 daily until the matter is resolved.
In addition, the town can revoke permits for STRs that become a nuisance, defined as “any violation of Noise Ordinance, Dog Ordinance, Burning Ordinance, Wild Animal Ordinance, Winter Parking Ban Ordinance, or any health/safety issue identified by the Building Official, Police or Fire Department.”
That action would require three nuisance incidents, validated by an official source (Franconia or State Police, building inspector) and communicated to the building owner. Owners operating STRs after revocation will be fined $2,500 every ten days until the matter was resolved.
If a permit is revoked, the owner may appeal the decision to the Select Board within 30 days.
In addition to the above, the six-person workgroup will determine if zoning changes are necessary for STRs. That will be a separate effort starting this month. If zoning changes are proposed, they would go to a public hearing and a town meeting vote.
REGIONAL CONCERN
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to AirDNA.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted a growing number of communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had addressed short-term rentals as through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives.
That includes the North Country communities of Easton, Franconia, Gorham, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lisbon, Littleton, Monroe, and Whitefield.
The matter is under discussion in Bethlehem and Haverhill, and Whitefield is considering stronger measures.
However, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
As a result, communities are exploring their own rules. Those include Kirby, where a proposed zoning change would require STRs to receive conditional use approval, and Waterford, where the Planning Commission has taken first steps to creating short-term rental guidelines.
