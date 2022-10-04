Franconia Implements Stronger STR Regulations
Buy Now

Town Building, Franconia, N.H., July 25, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

FRANCONIA — The region’s strongest short-term rental regulations went into effect on Monday.

By a 3-0 vote, the Select Board updated its two-year-old STR registration and permitting process, adding stricter conditions and fines for non-compliance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments