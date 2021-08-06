Franconia:Intersection Safety Concerns Prompt Fast Response By State

For years, concerns have been voiced by Franconia residents and town officials about the safety of the intersection in the village at Main Street/Route 18, Church Street/Route 116, and Wallace Hill Road.
The most recent batch of concerns, in mid-June, however, prompted a site visit and a plan that calls for installing four-way stop signs, larger signs for those coming from Easton, stop signs with LED lighting, and painted medians, all before the end of the year.
“We were very happy with the meeting and glad to see some quick action,” Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles said Tuesday.
On July 16, Cowles, Franconia Police Chief Martin Cashin, Franconia Fire Chief Rick Gaudette, and Franconia Selectman Eric Meth met with New Hampshire Department of Transportation District 1 Engineer Phil Beaulieu and several DOT traffic and safety engineers, and Katie Lamb, transportation planner with the North Country Council.
The main safety concern stems from the sight of lines of the intersection for northbound Route 116 drivers because of the curve of the bridge and view of the interstate, making it difficult for some drivers to see the intersection and knowing they have to stop.
The near-term recommendations coming out of the July site visit are added stop signs on both sides of Main Street/Route 18 approaching the intersection, including a new “stop ahead” sign on the northbound approach.
Route 116 and Wallace Hill Road currently have stop signs at the intersection.
Although a four-way stop would reduce the risk of collisions from unstopped northbound cars, town and state officials said it would not address sight-line concerns.
Therefore, the larger “stop ahead” signs will be installed on Route 116 before the bridge and the added LED lights around the stop sign on 116 approaching the intersection, both to increase driver awareness.
The medians will be painted on the approach to the intersection on both Route 116 and Wallace Hill Road for the purpose of visually reducing the overall size of the roadway and suggesting to drivers to slow down and stay alert.
The medians will be about six feet wide.
An additional and separate measure suggested is to install a crosswalk at the intersection of Route 116 and Academy Street to slow drivers down and provide a safer connection for those using the overflow parking at the Community Church of Christ.
“There is a sidewalk improvement project and a road repaving project in that area and both need to be completed before NHDOT can install the additional and enhanced signs and pavement markings,” said DOT spokesperson Eileen Meaney. “These projects are expected to be complete mid-September. This work would follow these projects and be prior to the start of winter conditions (targeted before end of October).”
The possible new crosswalk is considered a separate project, not directly associated with the intersection improvement and would have its own timeline, which has not yet been established, she said.
The near-term improvements will be funded through NHDOT’s annual maintenance budget, said Meaney.
Long-term recommendations include raised medians and a roundabout, both of which would go in the DOT’s 10-year plan and be years out from completion, as well as the removal of excess pavement, mainly the right-turn slip lanes on Wallace Hill Road southbound and the southbound interstate off-ramp.
The roundabout was suggested by resident Jim Walker in June.
“Longer-term improvements (besides the possible crosswalk) are not yet defined and require further study to determine what more, if anything, is warranted,” said Meaney. “The scope of any long-term improvements will determine the schedule and possible funding sources and would be managed through the project development process.”
At their upcoming meeting on Monday, Cowles said the Franconia Board of Selectmen will write a letter of support for the intersection recommendations.
The good news for Franconia and area residents is that the short-term measures come with no cost to the town.
“It’s an intersection of two state roads and it will be a state project,” said Cowles. “When the painting crew is out, that’s when they’ll paint those strips. We’ll do the four-way stop and replace the ‘stop ahead’ signs coming from Easton with bigger signs.”
The chronic issue is that some vehicles coming from Easton aren’t stopping at the intersection because of the raised bridge, she said.
“There are accidents there, but not enough to put it on the radar,” said Cowles. “The stats you don’t see are all the near misses, the cars that go through and nothing happens. That’s why it’s not on the state’s radar. We want to make it safer before something really tragic happens.”
