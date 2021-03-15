During town meeting on April 9, Franconia voters will consider a number of warrant articles for town improvements, among them a new welcome center and new sidewalk.
Article 8 asks to see if the town will vote to raise $247,000 to replace the sidewalk from Route 142 to the parking lot of the Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, near the flashing yellow light in the village center, with $85,000 coming from the town’s sidewalk capital reserve fund and $162,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance.
Article 9 asks to see if the town will vote to raise $275,000 to build a new welcome center beside the town hall to replace the current and aging center, with $100,000 to come from the buildings and maintenance capital reserve fund, $25,000 from the Lafayette Recreation capital reserve fund, and $150,000 from taxation.
On Friday, Jill Brewer, chair of the Board of Selectmen, and Kim Cowles, town administrator, spoke of the benefits of completing both projects and the time lines of both if approved by voters.
“I’m excited about the possibility of the new welcome center,” said Brewer, who sees an economic boost to the town. “What it has to offer is threefold.”
Local residents need a warming hut by the ice skating rink, which sees much use, and having a nice warming hut will make a big difference and make Franconia more of a draw that would help the local economy and businesses, she said.
Secondly, having a public restroom is essential to getting more people off the highway and bringing them into town, said Brewer.
Nestled between town hall and the library and across the street from the Dow, she said it’s in an ideal location for people to visit and get something to eat and walk the trails.
“The other thing is we’d be putting solar on the roof, and with its location, we could tap into that and provide power to some our municipal buildings like the town building and the library,” said Brewer.
A new welcome center would replace the current center, the red building beside the rink at the back of the parking lot, and would also involve the removal of the white Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce building in the front of the welcome center, which Brewer and Cowles said would open up more parking spaces in the lot and help correct some drainage issues at the parking lot.
The existing welcome center was installed at its current location in 1972 after it was moved from another municipal location, said Cowles.
“It’s an old building and is not desirable or efficient,” she said.
The idea for a new welcome center is to make the restrooms compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act and use some of it for storage, including for the town recreation department.
Last summer, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cowles said the welcome center was also used as a base for children in the town parks program to keep them safely separated from larger groups.
As for a timeline if voters approve a new welcome center, Cowles said it depends on labor and materials, as many contractors are booked for other jobs.
“The goal is to have it be a non-lapsing fund,” she said. “We can’t go out to bid until it gets approved. That would be the end of April. My understanding is the contractors are all booked through summer and the price of materials is pretty expensive.”
If the warrant article is approved, plans can be advanced and work could take place in late fall of 2021 or early spring of 2022, giving the town time to find a qualified builder and get a decent price, said Cowles.
In addition to a warming hut and providing public restrooms and storage for town departments that always need storage, a new welcome center would provide additional space for the recreation programs and could be a place for meetings, she said.
“We could utilize it more in the summer for our recreation program,” said Cowles. “I think we learned a lot of things last summer and the takeaway of having different bases for kids. We’ll also be able to use the rink in the summertime.”
One plan is to launch an adult pickle ball league with tournaments that would utilize the rink.
A new welcome center would be about 1,600-square-feet and be larger and longer (lengthwise, with the interstate) than the existing welcome center.
“We are looking at a single-story, ranch-type building, nothing real fancy, but we want it to be aesthetically pleasing,” said Cowles.
The town hopes to have a floor plan next week.
For the new sidewalks, Cowles said the town will be teaming up with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which plans to pave Main Street from Route 142 to 117.
“They will start as soon as the road bans are lifted, and they are guessing the June or July time frame for paving, “she said. “Then we will replace the sidewalk from 142 down to the driveway leading to the Catholic church, a 3,500-linear-foot section. The sidewalk project will be wrapped up by mid-summer and we are hoping to piggyback on the contractor they are getting to do the road.”
New sidewalks are much needed, and by working in conjunction with DOT, money will be saved, said Brewer.
Franconia town meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 9 at Profile High School in Bethlehem.
