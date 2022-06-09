Franconia Makes Juneteenth Official Holiday

FRANCONIA — This week Franconia became one of the first communities in the region to observe Juneteenth.
By a 3-0 vote on Tuesday, the Select Board agreed to make it an official town holiday. The June 19 holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States.
The suggestion was made by a town employee, and enthusiastically supported by the Select Board, said Chair Jill Brewer.
“It was the right thing to do,” she said, noting that Juneteenth’s significance rivals that of other pre-existing federal holidays. “We’re all Americans, so this holiday should be really important to all of us who believe in freedom and equality.”
Juneteenth was declared an official federal holiday last year. However, New Hampshire and Vermont have not granted it official state holiday status, and local communities have been slow to embrace it.
According to an informal poll, only three North County and Northeast Kingdom municipalities recognize Juneteenth as an official paid holiday: Franconia, Lyman and Whitefield, N.H.
At least two others, Northumberland, N.H., and Hardwick, Vt., are actively looking into the idea.
St. Johnsbury has not addressed the matter, but the holiday will be observed by the Town Clerk’s office, whose paid holidays differ from other town departments.
For Franconia, Juneteenth will be the 11th holiday on its town calendar after New Year’s Day, Civil Rights Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
It will be a paid day off for Franconia municipal employees, with the exception of police.
Because of the weekend conflict this year, Juneteenth will be observed in Lyman on Friday, June 17, and in Franconia, Whitefield and federal offices on Monday, June 20.
WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?
Simply put, Juneteenth (also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Jubilee Day) celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
It commemorates the day that the last slaves held in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
All 50 states recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial observance. Vermont did so in 2009 and New Hampshire in 2019.
However, it is only an official paid holiday in a handful of states including Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
For more information visit sgp.fas.org/crs/misc/R44865.pdf
EVENTS
Locally there will be some Juneteenth events.
The Old Stone Museum in Brownington, Vt., will host an opening for a new exhibit “Different Hue: Race and Representation” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19.
East Coast Inspirational Singers will perform at The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Vt., at 6:30 p.m. on June 18 and at Greensboro United Church of Christ at 10:15 a.m. on June 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.