Franconia Moves Forward With New Welcome Center

After receiving a legal opinion on Monday from town counsel and a commitment from an anonymous donor to provide a half a million dollars in funding, the town of Franconia is moving forward with a plan to build a new welcome center, which is expected to break ground in April and be complete by Old Home Day in July.
Some residents have concerns with the plan, however, and argue that it goes against the intent of voters expressed at last year’s town meeting.
In 2020, town meeting voters authorized $100,000 to be added to the buildings maintenance expendable trust fund for the rebuilding of the public restrooms and warming hut by the skating rink beside Franconia Town Hall.
At town meeting 2021, voters narrowly defeated an article asking for an additional $275,000 to build a new welcome center (to include in total $100,000 from the 2020 article, $25,000 from the Lafayette Recreation Capital Reserve Fund, and $150,000 from taxation)
The 2021 article failed by one ballot vote, 29-30.
At that time, the community was in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices were volatile, and labor in short supply or nonexistent, Kim Cowles, town administrator, said Tuesday.
“Nobody was working and the voters thought it was best to turn that down and not fund it because there were too many unanswered questions,” she said. “We didn’t have a solid plan moving forward. I agreed wholeheartedly with that. We put it on hold.”
After 2021 town meeting, the town was then approached by a very generous person who offered to provide a donation to build the welcome center, she said.
“We had a public hearing for accepting the money and we had work sessions,” said Cowles. “Part of the public hearing was moving ahead with some plans for the building.”
A request for proposal was issued in the fall, when everyone was still up against the labor force shortage and prices, and the town received one bid, which was far over budget, she said.
The RFP was then tweaked, issued again, and another work session was held that drew quite a few community members, said Cowles.
The town received two bids.
“One of them I still think is expensive, but given the times and price of lumber and fuel and everything, it was acceptable to the donor and the donor said that they would fund it to make sure it happened in its entirety,” she said. “So we’re moving forward and town counsel has said that we can do that and that we did all the proper steps. The money is there, along with what was put aside in 2020, that $100,000.”
The town office recently received inquiries from at least one resident questioning the legality of moving forward with the welcome center plan and arguing that it goes against the intent of the voters when they rejected the 2021 warrant article.
Cowles said Laura Spector-Morgan, town legal counsel, responded on Monday with her opinion that it is legal to move ahead, and the majority of residents attending public hearings and the public sessions last year were supportive, other than a few concerns about the Franconia Notch Area Chamber of Commerce, which has a summer booth nearby, occupying space in the new welcome center.
Resident Jim Walker has voiced concerns about voter intent and moving forward and said he’s not assured that Spector-Morgan’s legal opinion stands up.
“The town voted not to have a welcome center and the town never voted again to have a welcome center,” said Walker. “The $100,000 that was put away was in a building maintenance fund, so that can be spent on maintaining the bathrooms and the warming hut, but they tore that down so I don’t know how you maintain something that’s gone.”
The red warming hut structure beside the skating rink was removed this week to make way for the new building.
“The town just can’t do something when the people said no,” said Walker. “No means no, and they said no against the welcome center. What the town attorney is telling the Select Board is you can do whatever you want as long as somebody’s giving you money, and I don’t think that’s legal … The last action the town took was no welcome center. They could have put it in this year’s town meeting and they didn’t.”
(Because of town office IT issues on Tuesday, The Caledonian-Record and Walker were unable to obtain a copy of Spector-Morgan’s letter by Tuesday evening).
“Nobody said anything negative about the warming hut and public bathrooms,” Cowles said of last year’s public hearing and sessions. “It’s just a matter of what’s happening with the other space.”
The new building will go near the site of the old red building and warming hut.
The white chamber of commerce structure nearby at the back of the parking lot will be removed, which will free up more parking spaces.
“It’s essentially the same plan we had last year,” said Cowles. “We are looking at about $500,000. That includes the demolition, reconstruction, some landscaping and paving, a new septic tank, and tying in to the electric. The solar panel project passed as well [at the 2022 town meeting] so that new building will be tied directly into the solar panels.”
Doing the work will be Conneston Construction, of Laconia, which did construction on the Schilling Beer Co. brewpub in Littleton and the Profile House.
Along with the red structure removal, relocation of the water main will occur this week.
The ground is expected to be broken for construction on April 20.
“It’s a very simple build,” said Cowles. “That’s the whole idea. It’s a single-story, 1,600 square feet, on a radiant slab with radiant heat, a truss roof, a porch for the chamber to put brochures out, two ADA [Americans With Disabilities Act] bathrooms, and the warming hut and equipment room for the rink.”
Some smaller rooms could be used for a number of things, such as office space or storage, she said.
In the new facility, the chamber of commerce will have a brochure rack and a new slider window and someone behind the window to offer help and information, she said.
If the chamber wants it, the new center will offer a year-round facility, versus the chamber’s current summertime building, said Cowles.
The removal of the utility lines out in front and the new paving will be a nice update for the town, she said.
“We’re very much looking forward to it,” said Cowles. “It’s definitely well-needed and it’s great to have clean, updated public bathrooms. It will be nice having that whole rink area all cleaned up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.