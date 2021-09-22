FRANCONIA —A small town is trying to maintain its quality of life during changing times.
Increasingly popular short-term house rentals have led to more visitors, more noise and more complaints by residents, prompting selectmen to revise Franconia’s breach of the peace ordinance to limit the hours of fireworks, gunfire, loud music and other disturbances.
“I think what we’re trying to achieve is to avoid coming in every year to discuss one-offs,” Selectman Dan Walker said during a public hearing on Monday that drew about two dozen residents to discuss changes to the ordinance. “If something becomes bothersome, there’s something on the books. Right now, all we have is a paragraph and it’s so loose …”
In addition, only about half the homeowners who rent out their homes are completing the town’s required registration form for short-term rental properties (defined as three months or less) and filing the $50 fee, thereby making it difficult to contact them.
“There’s a lot of dynamics in town that are changing, bringing a lot of different issues to the forefront,” said Town Administrator Kim Cowles. “I think it’s time for us to review a lot of the town ordinances that we have and try to be proactive rather than reactive. We’ve received several different complaints from all over town for all different kinds of things, fireworks, animals, the amount of traffic, speed … It’s really hard to fix it once the problem is out there.”
Cowles and Select Board Member Jill Brewer thanked resident Virginia Mike for her research and time spent putting together a proposed ordinance.
In a wide-ranging, hour-long discussion that saw some difference of opinion, residents offered their views on the four-page draft, which calls for quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in regard to fireworks, music, and continuous dog and animal noise more than 30 minutes that can be heard beyond the boundary of the owner’s property.
Construction noise would be prohibited from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, though selectmen said it wouldn’t impact businesses as they operate now and hours can be changed.
The ordinance also proposes making it unlawful to drive a motor vehicle in an unnecessarily loud manner, such as tire screeching or engine revving.
The ordinance includes exemptions for authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and emergency work, snow removal, and municipal maintenance work, and it includes a provision for residents and business owners to request a special exception for occasional events that might last later into the night.
The first offense is a verbal or written warning from selectmen, the second offense a $100 fine, and a third offense and subsequent violations a $500 fine.
Resident Jim Walker asked if it would be too excessive to restrict fireworks to only Saturdays.
“It gets annoying at times, both for people and dogs,” he said. “There seems to be quite a lot of fireworks and it’s just bothersome. It’s late at night and the dogs go nuts.”
“We have people who do it all the time,” said resident, Dawn Steele. “We have one house and they light them off; it doesn’t matter what time. It could be 2 o’clock in the morning.”
Short-term rentals on Plantation Road are where out-of-towners stay and play music and light fireworks and where police are called, she said.
Gene Young, owner of Toad Hill Farm, a wedding venue, suggested moving the Saturday 10 p.m. noise cutoff to 11 p.m., saying 10 p.m. is unreasonable during the summer months when there are weddings and live music and no neighbors have complained about wedding nights at Toad Hill.
As for flagrant violators, some residents say calling the police is difficult because it can’t always be determined which property the noise is coming from.
Cowles said fines would not only go to the person making the noise, but to the property owner.
“That’s where the teeth come in, because it’s a different person every week,” she said. “That’s why we want [property owners] to register.”
Resident Mary Grote said she has been living for years with firearms discharging within earshot at midnight or 2 a.m., and said it’s difficult to call the police at that hour when she can’t pinpoint exactly where it’s coming from.
Brewer said the town has an ordinance on the books for firearms.
Brothers Thad and Trevor Presby own several businesses in town and expressed concerns about impacts from the ordinance to their business, which includes a construction operation, as well as to businesses owned by others that Trevor Presby said could be affected by a 10 p.m. noise cutoff.
“This is more rental-based, but the commercial people are a little bit concerned about the rules we’re seeing in this,” said Trevor Presby.
Brewer said the ordinance carries exemptions, such as for the 5:30 a.m. truck delivery to the Presbys’ Franconia Market and Deli, and she suggested moving up the Saturday and Sunday start times for construction noise from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m.
She also proposed removing the construction noise clause entirely because there have been no complaints, and said it can be revisited later if complaints surface.
Selectmen Eric Meth suggested exemptions for zoning districts.
Resident Dan Fowler suggested an additional meeting with the police chief.
“I think it’s vitally important that your representative from the police department sit in on this kind of meeting because, number one, they can answer questions from a legal standpoint about the noise ordinance, and number two, having heard some of them, they’re already stressed out from the calls they’re getting from the party people who are not residents of the community and are coming up here for a holiday, a weekend, or a weeks vacation,” said Fowler. “Looking down the road, I can see where Franconia is going to have to increase its police department.”
Cowles said a public hearing on the town’s solar and sign ordinances will be scheduled and there will be an opportunity then to invite Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin and discuss again the breach of the peace ordinance.
“We’re trying to address these short-term Airbnbs,” said Brewer. “The other part is if there’s a neighborly dispute and they’re trying to talk to each other in a respectful way to come to an agreement and that’s not working, we want to have something on the books that allow us to have the quality of life that we moved here for.”
Young said Franconia needs to decide what it wants to be as a town — a retirement community, a tourist community, or a skiing community.
“Short-term rentals are affecting a lot of areas,” said Cowles. “It’s not just a Franconia problem, it’s an everywhere problem. It changes the dynamics of neighborhoods. It’s taking the business out of the commercial end and is putting it into residential areas. It’s taking quiet neighborhoods and they’re becoming businesses. It’s also taking workforce housing off the market at a very high rate, and not just here. You don’t have any help because there’s no workforce housing because of the short-term rental piece taking the houses off the market … I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s a big problem.”
In February, Bethlehem selectmen, after a public hearing, approved a similar noise ordinance after resident complaints regarding short-term rental properties increased in 2020, the year of the pandemic that brought more people into the North Country.
