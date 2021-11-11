Franconia Notch:Effort Advancing To Restore Native Trout Breeding Population

The effort is advancing to turn a part of Franconia Notch State Park back to a more natural state.
A fundraiser has been launched to restore a spawning pond for brook trout and reconnect the pond with the adjacent Profile Lake.
When the Franconia Notch Parkway (Interstate 93) was put in three decades ago, the dam that was part of that construction cut off the breeding area from the 13-acre Profile Lake, rendering brook trout unable to swim up the small stream beneath the parkway that is between the lake and pond.
Developing the plan and securing the money to reverse that are the Ammonoosuc and Pemigewasset chapters of Trout Unlimited (TU).
“We set a $10,000 goal for the fundraiser that is happening and did an Embrace the Stream proposal and were awarded a grant of $6,000,” Roland Payne, vice-president for the Ammonoosuc chapter of TU, said Thursday.
The total estimated $80,000 project involves removing the dam at the breeder pond that was installed in 1988 during the construction of the interstate; installing a step-pool, or rock ramp, fish ladder to replace the dam; monitor to determine if natural trout breeding will again occur in the pond; and design and install interpretative signs to educate the site’s 10,000 yearly visitors.
The Ammonoosuc and Pemigewasset chapters of TU are partnering with the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Dam Bureau, and other state agencies for the project that is expected to begin next summer and wrap up in the autumn of 2022.
During the construction of I-93, the dam was built with a concrete channel for the outlet stream below the breeder pond, making it impossible for the trout to move upstream to their native spawning grounds.
Payne is not aware of any opposition to the dam in 1988.
“It was a federal project for the highway so I don’t think there was a lot of say locally as federal highway projects go,” he said.
It’s likely that the dam and channel were put in as some sort of cost-saving measure, he said.
“I heard from one of our members that prior to the dam there were brook trout in the breeder pond as late as the 1970s and early 1980s,” said Payne. “There was a hotel there over 100 years ago and fishing would happen and they catered to people who came up. That was where they bred the brook trout.”
For decades, Profile Lake has been stocked with trout by New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Construction on the breeder pond restoration will be headed up by Colin Lawson, the New England projects coordinator for TU.
“Embrace the Stream is a Trout Unlimited program and they give grants for chapters all across the country to assist them with projects like this,” said Payne.
The hope is that the Embrace the Stream fund-raising challenge, a week-long TU competition that for the Profile Lake project began on Nov. 8 and ends on Nov. 15, will generate enough money for a kiosk to introduce the interpretive signs and, following construction, allow monitoring by Fish and Game to track fish movement and the temperature and environment of the breeder pond, he said.
Profile School students will participate as well through field trip learning experiences and helping with the design of the interpretive signs, which will educate people on trout biology, reproduction and habitat and why the fish need fresh cold water for their survival, and on the importance of the water system for the natural environment of Franconia Notch.
The site is near the Old Man of the Mountain memorial and the signs will be placed along the walkway beside the breeder pond outlet where the fish ladder will go.
“There’s hundreds of people a day who go through that walkway,” Payne. “We should get some good exposure for the project and the fact it was a habitat restoration reconnectivity project.”
The big benefit of the restoration is to bring back a natural breeding population of trout, he said.
“Native trout are becoming harder and harder to find,” said Payne. “Hopefully, the trout that are there can become a more or less self-sustaining population. Fish and Game will monitor that. There is outcry from some segments of the fishing community to stop stocking in some of the waters.”
For construction, a large portion of the money will come from the state Division of Parks, and possibly Fish and Game, he said.
Lawson also has some money.
The costs of the riparian plantings, signs and educational component will be covered by TU, which is accepting donations, large or small.
“In addition to the $2,000 that the Old Man Legacy Fund has contributed, we’ve already received $3,620 halfway through this drive,” said Payne.
Those wishing to donate can visit www.embraceastream.org/organizations/ammonoosuc.
