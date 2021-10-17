Franconia Notch’s Old Man Memorial Moves Ahead With New Projects

The Old Man of the Mountain Memorial site has a wide-open future.
While the big projects envisioned by the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund have been completed since the fund launched nearly two decades ago, more are planned, and possibly others have yet to be conceived.
In the near future, the sale of granite stone pavers that will help pay for memorial maintenance and future projects is about to be reopened after being stopped in 2018, the construction of a fish ladder from Profile Lake to a trout breeding pond could begin next year, and the legacy fund is about to be honored with an award for outstanding volunteerism.
“The state has agreed to open up the sale of the pavers,” Brian Fowler, president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, said Friday.
The details and different paver costs will soon be on the legacy fund’s website, and those interested are expected to be able to buy them after a few more weeks.
About 250 pavers are available and those who have been waiting patiently will be notified a few days ahead of the launch.
“We have standing orders from people who emailed starting back in October 2018, and we have about 150 of those,” said Fowler. “We didn’t know what the state would do, but we saved their indications of interest.”
People buying a stone paver can engrave on it their name or a message for placement at the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial Plaza.
The money will go into an endowment fund through the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation and will be expended solely for the Old Man Memorial.
As the pavers open up for sale, the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation continues to discuss the rejuvenation of a project that was on the books when the Franconia Notch Parkway along Interstate 93 was built several decades ago, he said.
“It’s a fish ladder leading from Profile Lake through all of the new development we did relating to wetlands and up to what is known as the old breeding pond,” said Fowler. “Profile Lake’s regional trout breeding area was this pond area, opposite of I-93 … The construction of the interstate cut off this natural breeding cycle.”
Since the interstate, New Hampshire Fish and Game has stocked Profile Lake with trout.
For the fish ladder that would restore the natural trout breeding, the legacy fund is partnering with NHFG, Trout Unlimited, and the state parks division.
“Now that we have the major construction for the fishing platform taken care of and the rest of the memorial, we will participate in this project,” said Fowler. “It’s a new opportunity to create a natural breeding stock in Profile Lake”
A study with a professional consultant for Trout Unlimited is underway, a cost estimate is being determined, and the project could bear fruit in the next six to nine months, he said.
“Now that we have the fundamental projects of the legacy fund done, we will begin to use whatever kind of money we come up with in the future to help support further developments in the park, like this fish ladder,” said Fowler.
Another idea in its early stages is to connect trails around Profile Lake to the nearby Pemigewassett Trail.
The new fishing platform created interest by people who visit the Old Man memorial site and walk around Profile Lake, he said.
The idea is to visit the memorial, cross over the new bridge that goes over the wetlands to access the Pemi Trail, walk down it, cross over the bridge at the south end of the lake, come up the bike path on the opposite side of the interstate, and head back toward the Old Man memorial site.
“We just want to participate with the state in keeping the park up and helping it represent a good recreational opportunity for people,” said Fowler.
The fishing platform is handicapped accessible as are the paths, and the goal is to create opportunities at the site for people of all abilities, he said.
To that end the legacy fund will partner with Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country to see which kinds of projects can be hatched, he said.
“I don’t know where we’re going, but now that the Old Man Memorial is squared away, we will be participating as we can,” said Fowler.
The legacy fund’s efforts have been recognized by Volunteer New Hampshire, which nominated the legacy fund for its 2021 Spirit of New Hampshire volunteer service award in the group category.
“As far as I know, we are the only nominee in the group category,” said Fowler.
In the case of the legacy fund, the award recognizes and celebrates 18 years of volunteer assistance in Franconia Notch State Park, he said.
A virtual award ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 17.
On May 3, 2003, after slowly eroding for millennia, the Old Man of the Mountain, the rock formation perched on a cliff 1,200 feet above Profile Lake that resembled the profile of a human face, collapsed.
After the collapse, Littleton resident Dick Hamilton, who founded the legacy fund, developed a plan to create a lasting memorial to the Old Man and a way to pay for it.
Two decades later, those involved are excited about the future.
“Everybody on my side of this thing is very encouraged and we seem to be rocking along,” said Fowler. “It’s been a heck of a summer at Franconia Notch State Park. Tens of thousands of people visited the monument this summer. It’s still a hot number.”
