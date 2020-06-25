Although the pandemic has suspended events and celebrations for 2020, it couldn’t stop the last piece of the Old Man of the Memorial from being completed.
To celebrate it, a planned gathering (even if has to be safe and small) could be in September, on the same date Franconia Notch State Park was dedicated as a state park and veterans memorial.
Completed last week by Northern New England Field Services, run by Dennis Thompson of Stewartstown, was a fishing platform at Profile Lake within the park and a new, roughly 600-foot-long pathway at the lake’s north end that provides greater access to the lake for those of all abilities.
It was the last memorial project of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, created after the May 2003 collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain, to develop a lasting memorial to the state’s iconic rock formation (and state symbol) officially discovered in 1805.
Now complete, the plan is to turn the site over to the state in September and create a volunteer friends group to ensure the memorial stays well maintained.
“It’s a new attraction for the park and it’s free,” said Dick Hamilton, past president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund. “We think it will be very popular … I was down there the other day and watched some people and everybody who came down to the plaza walked up the little hill to the fishing platform. The view from there is great.”
The platform, too, should be very popular with fishermen, he said.
One is Schuyler Sweet, a Littleton resident and member of the Ammonoosuc chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Although some people, including TU members, voiced concerns about a proposed path around the entire lake, a project component subsequently scuttled, the project in its final form was a great solution, he said.
“We really jumped on this compromised solution and supported it, “said Sweet. “We’re happy because it’s much more attractive and less environmentally invasive and it’s better for our project with veterans called Healing Waters. For us at Trout Unlimited, its a win-win for the environment, better for fishing, and better for disabled veterans. I think they did a great job.”
The original vision that included the complete loop path around the lake received some push-back from those with environmental concerns, as well as from the National Highway Highway Administration (the site is near Interstate 93) and some at the state level.
“That’s why we said let’s just go with the fishing platform and the trail, which is the bridge across the wetlands,” said Hamilton. “The wetlands have been so desecrated by the public and this makes it much better.”
Sweet said, “Now, it saves the wetlands.”
Granite blocks hold up the fishing platform, each one a few tons each.
The bridge connects with the Pemigewasset Trail and also gives an alternative route back to the parking lot for those who don’t’ want to return the same way.
“It’s a very nice walk,” said Hamilton.
The path provides a route to cross the inlet and is an easy walk from the Old Man of the Mountain viewing area, he said.
The total $150,000 project involved $75,000 from the state and $75,000 raised by the legacy fund through donations and sales of pavers for Profile Plaza.
The legacy fund was established after the May 3, 2003 collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain, 1,200 feet above the lake, that resembled the profile of a human face.
The aim was to create a permanent memorial to the Old Man, and the fund’s board has worked in partnership with the state Division of Parks and Recreation in an effort to create an enduring legacy.
Since its creation, the legacy fund has guided several projects, including a museum in the Profile Visitors Services Building.
In June 2011, Profiler Plaza, at the shore of Profile Lake, was dedicated.
It includes seven stainless steel profilers that, when viewed from the right angle, throw a replica of the Old Man on the cliff above.
The plaza also includes more than 1,000 granite stone pavers.
To pay for the Old Man memorial, the legacy fund in 2010 began selling the pavers to individuals, families, organizations and businesses, who have engraved them with their names and messages.
Between May and October of each year, about 35,000 people visit the plaza.
The 13-acre Profile Lake is stocked annually with brook trout.
“The platform is where the deepest part of the lake is,” said Hamilton. “It stays cold down there, whereas it gets warm at the surface. We think there’s some pretty good-sized stuff down there. It’s not a big area, but the fishermen in boats love it.”
On Sept. 15, 1928, the 7,200-acre FNSP was dedicated as a “memorial to the men and women of New Hampshire who served the nation in times of war.”
“Our efforts at the park are going to conclude in September and we’re going to go out of business with a small ceremony, probably on Sept. 15,” said Hamilton. “We can space people at the plaza fairly easily and we wouldn’t encourage a large crowd. It would be a case where it would be a semi-formal ceremony where we pass the keys to J.D. [John DeVivo, general manager of FNSP] and the director of [state] parks [Phil Bryce].”
Although out of a volunteer job, Hamilton, who said he will now have to find something else to do, is excited.
“We think it will be a popular addition to the offerings of Franconia Notch State Park in the summertime, and its free,” he said.
