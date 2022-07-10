FRANCONIA — On Saturday, Franconia firefighters spanning the generations were honored as the grand marshal in the 2022 Old Home Day Parade.
“This year, our grand marshals are all the members, past and present, of the Franconia Fire Department,” said Bill Mellekas, parade master of ceremonies. “Representing them today is senior member Capt. Stan Sherburn and Chief Rick Gaudette. Stan was the person who refurbished this beautiful 1935 LaFrance fire engine. Combined, former Chief Roger Odell, Capt. Stan Sherburn, and Chief Rick Gaudette have 145 years of service to this town. We thank you and all of them who served, the brave men and women who help keep us safe. Thank you.”
The firefighters were greeted with applause.
Those attending also took time to remember Ken Ford, a Franconia resident and former selectman and planning board member, who died on April 25.
Ford helped his family with Franconia Hardware, enjoyed being a substitute teacher in local high schools, ran a financial management business, was a past director of the Franconia-Sugar Hill-Easton Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Franconia Community Church, Littleton Rotary Club, Littleton Lions Club, and, later, the Lafayette Lions Club.
Most recently, he served as a trustee of Copper Cannon Camp., founded in 1963 by his father.
“Ken was a loving and dedicated husband, brother, father, and grandfather,” said Mellekas. “He contributed a great deal to our community and enriched many of our lives. He was a true friend and a quintessential gentleman at all times.”
The song “Amazing Grace” was dedicated to Ford by his grandson, Chris Ford.
Mellekas thanked Brad Bailey, who runs State Farm Insurance in Littleton, for helping Franconia Old Home Day by sponsoring the Summertime Marching Band, which is based in Monroe, founded in 2014, and made up of members ages 10 to more than 70.
Saturday’s parade participants included the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, which provided an honor guard, the Franconia Area Heritage Council, former Sugar Hill Police Chief Gary Young on his 1976 Harley Davidson police motorcycle, and representatives of Cannon Mountain Ski Area/Franconia Notch State Park, Copper Cannon Camp, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, Franconia Ski Club, Boy Scouts Troop 209, Franconia Inn, Lafayette Recreation, the Lafayette Regional School Band, Franconia Market, the Oakman Barrows Penn Family, North Country Alliance for Balanced Change, Franconia Basecamp, Marimo Dance Studio, and Abbie Greenleaf Library.
Turning out, too, were Above the Notch Car Club, whose members brought several vintage and antique cars, local fire departments, some bringing antique fire engines, the Northern Grafton County Democrats, the Northern Grafton Republican Committee, and candidates for local, state and federal office.
“The Franconia Ski Club, founded in 1933, is one of the oldest ski racing organizations in the United States,” said Mellekas. “The mission of Franconia Ski Club is to impart the joys of skiing and the lifelong lessons of healthy competition to the children of its membership. Franconia Ski Club was named the 2020 Development Club of the year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard and recently became a U.S. Ski and Snowboard Gold Certified club.”
