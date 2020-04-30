FRANCONIA — Old Home Day will have to wait.
The annual event that draws thousands to Franconia has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers are hopeful it can be rescheduled from July 4 to a date later in the summer.
“It was a tough decision,” said co-organizer Kim Cowles. “But I think it’s the right decision. We are really hoping we can do something in mid-August, a scaled down version.”
The event was shelved because of public health concerns and the uncertainty on gathering rules. New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order runs through May 4, and will likely continue into the summer. The state is expected to slowly ease crowd restrictions, and it’s unclear when Gov. Chris Sununu will OK large crowds.
Old Home Day typically draws over 5,000 people to downtown Franconia.
“We obviously don’t want to promote a big gathering in town,” said Cowles.
Under those conditions it was nearly impossible to hire entertainment or a fireworks operator.
“All that stuff you need to do a couple of months in advance. Because of planning and reservation issues, it was the smart thing to pull the plug right now,” Cowles said.
Old Home Day is a rite of summer.
The all-day event opens with a pancake breakfast at the Franconia Community Church and the Firecracker 5K fun run in the morning. In the afternoon there is the Franconia Fire Department barbecue, a parade, and a plastic duck race in the Gale River. It concludes with live music and fireworks at Dow Park.
It joins a growing list of events on hold. The Bradford, Danville and Lancaster Fairs, the Lisbon Lilac Festival, the Sugar Hill Lupine Festival, and the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series have all been canceled.
Cowles said a summer without Old Home Day wouldn’t be the same.
“It just brings everyone together,” she said. “I very much look forward to it.”
The pandemic has turned Franconia’s spring and summer schedule upside down.
The youth baseball and softball seasons were canceled this spring. Registration for the Top Notch Triathlon (Aug. 1) has been frozen until the state issues an event permit.
“If they don’t issue a permit we won’t have a race,” said Cowles, the town’s parks and recreation director. “Twenty-five people registered before we closed the window. If the race doesn’t happen they can donate their registration fee to Lafayette Recreation, carry their registration over to next year, or get a full refund.”
Still scheduled to take place are the White Mountains Triathlon (with a start/finish at Cannon Mountain) on June 27 and the community’s seven-week summer day camp from June 29 to Aug. 14.
The summer camp is for elementary school aged children. The average enrollment is 70.
