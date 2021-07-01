Franconia:Old Man Memorial Pavers Being Sold Again, To Create Maintenance Fund

Those still wanting to purchase a granite stone paver engraved with their name or a message for placement at the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial Plaza in Franconia Notch are in luck.
Although the sale of pavers, the proceeds of which were used to build the memorial, was discontinued three years ago, when the plaza was completed and after the final project, a wheelchair-accessible platform at Profile Lake, was underway, more pavers will be available for sale.
The proceeds from these will go to create a fund to maintain the Old Man memorial into perpetuity.
“The money would go into an endowment fund through the [New Hampshire] Division of Parks and Recreation and it would be separated and can only be expended for the Old Man Memorial,” Brian Fowler, president of the Old Man of the Memorial Legacy Fund, said Thursday.
By agreement with the state parks division, the legacy fund stopped selling pavers in the fall of 2018.
“But we are in negotiations with the parks division to reopen paver sales, with the idea that the money from selling the additional pavers would create the endowment fund to maintain the memorial and to keep it pretty much like it is,” he said. “We’ve had a surge of inquiries by other people who may want to purchase pavers on the memorial plaza.”
The legacy fund is in the process of restarting the sales, and in two or three months people should be able to purchase pavers, he said.
“So far, we’ve sold around 1,100 pavers,” said Fowler. “We’ve got about 175 left that we could sell going forward. We have a list of people who’ve asked for them. People waiting the longest would get the first crack at it.”
He estimates an endowment fund of five figures would be sufficient to take care of the plaza for quite a while.
“That’s the direction we’re moving in,” said Fowler.
On May 3, 2003, the Old Man of the Mountain, the rock formation on a cliff 1,200 feet above Profile Lake that resembled the profile of a human face, collapsed.
Soon afterward, Dick Hamilton, of Littleton, founder of the legacy fund and its current vice-president, hatched a plan to create a lasting memorial to the Old Man and the mechanism to pay for it.
Recently, while visiting the memorial on June 23, Fowler, Hamilton, and four other legacy fund board members got a scare.
They looked up and saw what they thought was more collapse, as the turnbuckles and the block beneath them appeared to fallen off the Old Man’s “stump.”
The Old Man had been in jeopardy for a while and his precarious condition was known decades ago when five turnbuckles were installed in the 1950s to fortify the rock mass and prevent collapse.
It wasn’t a success.
After the May 2003 collapse, two turnbuckles were put in the Old Man museum at Franconia Notch State Park.
Three of the turnbuckles, those that held the front of the forehead of the Old Man that eventually slid out from beneath them, remain up on the mountain, representing a piece of state history.
“We had a meeting last week and while we were there we went down to the memorial site and some of the board members thought the residual rock mass, as you view it from the memorial plaza, had changed shape and perhaps it would suggest something had fallen,” said Fowler.
They sought a better view and looked up to thick fluffy clouds hanging out over the cliff where the Old Man had fallen, thereby preventing confirmation right then of a new collapse of the Old Man rock mass.
Subsequently, they contacted a helicopter crew that was doing power line work in the Northeast Kingdom.
The helicopter made a fly-over and photographs were taken on June 24 of the rock mass.
Fowler received the photographs on Wednesday.
“They sent them to me and there was clearly nothing missing,” he said. “The turnbuckles are still there. All we can think of is when we were there the puffy clouds and the sun shining through the clouds created some kind of reflection or lighting effect. We can’t really explain it. I think Mother Nature fooled us. It was a false alarm.”
The turnbuckles and granite block remain essentially in the positions they were in just after the 2003 collapse, he said.
“All any us who keep track of this kind of thing can guess is that some sort of unusual lighting effect - brightly diffused sunshine, puffy clouds, etc.? - created an optical illusion that fooled us,” said Fowler.
Another collapse, though, is not only possible but likely, said Fowler, who is a professional geologist.
“The kind of granite that the Old Man was made of and Cannon Mountain is made of has a tendency to weather really quickly,” he said. “The constituent minerals that make up the granite weather more quickly than other types of rock and other types of granite. Once weathering has reached a certain point, it loses its strength. That process is underway all the time, and when you combine it with freezing and thawing, there’s a real degradation process going on up there. Who knows how long it will take.”
Although some have called for the making of another Old Man of the Mountain or something to go on the cliff where he was once, Hamilton, on Thursday, said the cliff’s permanent instability should prevent anything from going up there.
Although gone, the Old Man of the Mountain remains New Hampshire’s state emblem and has been for nearly eight decades.
