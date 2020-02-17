Franconia is on the search for a new town administrator after its first-ever administrator announced her resignation to take another opportunity elsewhere.

Holly Burbank, who started in the position in January 2017 after residents supported the idea of implementing it to help move the town forward, submitted her letter of resignation on Jan. 27, in non-public session after the Board of Selectmen’s regularly scheduled public meeting.

