Franconia:Pandemic Postpones Bancroft House Storage Project

The Bancroft House, providing safe, temporary shelter for women, children and families for nearly four decades, has a pressing need - to demolish its 19th-century storage barn for families that is collapsing and becoming overrun by critters and replace it with a new one.
The goal was to finish the fund-raising and complete the $70,000 job by this summer.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of the virus, we had to put it off until next spring,” Bob Gorgone, executive director of the Bancroft House, said Monday.
The board of directors had a meeting the other night and discussed holding a fund-raiser this fall, but decided to hold off and have the yard sale, which had been planned for 2020, next spring instead of this year, he said.
To date, about $43,000 has been raised for the project that seeks to provide secure storage space for linens, toiletries, household and other items for residents who might lack such essentials as they transition to permanent housing.
“We’re still taking donations if anyone wants to donate,” he said.
Grants that had been earmarked for the project were canceled because of the virus, though they might be available again in the winter, said Gorgone.
The time line now is to begin the tear-down of the old barn in May of 2021 and have the new storage building completed within a few months after that, he said.
“In the meantime, we have nowhere to store and will probably have to get a storage space,” said Gorgone.
The pandemic has also changed protocol at the Bancroft House, which provides four rooms for a total of four families and was full up to a few days ago, after the state lifted some restrictions to allow people to move into other residences beginning June 15, he said.
“People are trying to find places to go now,” said Gorgone. “We hope to be empty by the end of July and then we’ll do a thorough cleaning and start getting people back in.”
Normally, a family is given a term of 30 days to live in the house, which has a full kitchen, laundry facilities and computer for job and housing searches, with extensions of up to 90 days.
But when the pandemic led to shutdowns in New Hampshire in March, some families had been there for about three months already, and with nowhere to go and housing agencies shut down, ended up staying six or seven months, said Gorgone.
“It was pretty tough and we couldn’t do anything and none of the agencies were doing anything,” he said. “As soon as it lifted, they could apply for different housing vouchers they couldn’t do before.”
For the next Bancroft House guests, precautions during the pandemic will be taken.
“We will have a fairly stringent policy for new people coming in,” said Gorgone.
Guests will have to be from within the state and must show a New Hampshire driver’s license and identification and must isolate for the first 14 days in their rooms, said Gorgone, who will also be taking daily temperature checks.
It remains to be seen whether the pandemic will lead to more families who are unable to pay rent needing shelter at the Bancroft House or at other shelters.
Soon, the stay on evictions will end and some people could be getting kicked out of their home, said Gorgone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.