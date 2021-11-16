Franconia Plans for 250-Year Celebration

FRANCONIA, N.H. – The Town of Franconia is preparing for a 250-year celebration. Settled in 1763, the semiquincentennial anniversary will be celebrated in 2023. The Franconia Select Board recently appointed Kevin Johnson, a resident of Franconia, as the chairperson of the town’s planning committee for the event.
Johnson states, “I hope this celebration will be a community-wide event spanning the entire year organized by and for residents of every age.
“Franconia already enjoys the annual Old Home Day Celebration in July. The goal is to make Old Home Day 2023 one to remember and carry that spirit of community and celebration throughout the year” adds Johnson.
The first organizational meeting for the event will be held on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Franconia Town Hall. Community residents of all ages are invited to attend, bringing ideas and suggestions, and the energy and enthusiasm to volunteer for the making of this historical celebration.
Individuals interested in volunteering who are unable to attend this initial meeting, can contact Johnson at info@galerivermotel.com to be added to an e-mail list of volunteers and organizers.
