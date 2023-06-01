Franconia Police On Alert After Trailhead Car Break-Ins

With a rash of car break-ins at Franconia Notch trail-heads, police in Franconia are advising hikers to take extra precautions to keep valuables safe and avoid becoming a victim. (Contributed image)

After a recent rash of break-ins to cars parked at Franconia Notch trail-heads in Lincoln, police in Franconia are on alert, expecting it will happen in their town like it did last year, and are advising hikers what they can do to keep their property and valuables safe.

“We haven’t had any this year in the town of Franconia that I know of, but the Notch has, and Lincoln has had a bunch,” Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin said Thursday. “In the past, it’s been a problem. These crews come up from out of state and they go on these burglary field trips. They just smash and grab as many cars as they can get in a short amount of time, and if they see something they can use or sell or whatever, they take it.”

