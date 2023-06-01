Franconia Police On Alert After Trailhead Car Break-Ins

After a recent rash of break-ins to cars parked at Franconia Notch trail-heads in Lincoln, police in Franconia are on alert, expecting it will happen in their town like it did last year, and are advising hikers what they can do to keep their property and valuables safe.
“We haven’t had any this year in the town of Franconia that I know of, but the Notch has, and Lincoln has had a bunch,” Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin said Thursday. “In the past, it’s been a problem. These crews come up from out of state and they go on these burglary field trips. They just smash and grab as many cars as they can get in a short amount of time, and if they see something they can use or sell or whatever, they take it.”
He advises hikers to park among other vehicles, not leave valuables like purses on the front seat or anywhere in plain view, and make sure that vehicles are locked.
Last year, Franconia police experienced burglars arriving from out of state, said Cashin.
In 2022, police in Franconia came close to arresting one suspect.
“We were able to recover the property that was stolen and were able to get it back to the owner, but no arrests have been made in that case,” said Cashin.
He expects break-ins to hit Franconia trailheads in 2023.
“It really is a matter of time because they come up unexpected, there’s no routine to it, and they’re in and out really fast,” said Cashin. “From what I’ve experienced, they come in and they smash a few windows, they get what they want, they hop in their car, and they go.”
Every year, it’s been a problem, he said.
“We want hikers to come and enjoy the area without being victims,” said Cashin. “We’re doing our best to proactively patrol these areas, but there’s only so much we can do in a day. So self-advocate and make it less attractive or harder for a criminal to take your belongings.”
The May rash of vehicle breaks in Lincoln followed similar incidents several months ago.
Lincoln police have recommended that hikers not leave anything of value in a car and bring all credit cards and cash with them and bring only what they need for a hike.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.