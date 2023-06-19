As 2023’s Old Home Day nears in Franconia, the town will be expanding what is typically a one-day Saturday event into a three-day weekend celebration to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the settling of Franconia.
“The Franconia Area Heritage Council, under the direction and guidance of Tim Brown, is planning a lot of activities for the Friday and the Sunday,” said Kevin Johnson, membership director for the Franconia Notch Area Chamber of Commerce. “They’re book-ending Old Home Day.”
The event will stretch from Friday, July 7, through Old Home Day on Saturday, July 8, to Sunday, July 9.
Friday will feature a series of reenactors and events highlighting Franconia’s beginnings, from its settlement near the Easton town line to the current village at Main Street and Dow Field.
“We usually have Old Home Day in the singular, but because it’s the anniversary, this year will be Old Home Days in the plural,” said Brown. “Each day will have its own theme, and the theme for the three days is yesterday, today, and tomorrow.”
The celebration commemorates the arrival of the town’s first settlers in 1773 and not its incorporation.
“This is really a settlers celebration,” said Brown.
Franconia was originally granted in 1764 by Benning Wentworth, the colonial governor before New Hampshire was a state.
“But there was a 9-year lag between when it was granted and when settlers actually first arrived,” said Brown.
Many towns in northern New Hampshire were granted at the same time in the 1760s by Wentworth.
The grant terms required a certain amount of acreage cleared and cultivated within five years, but for whatever reasons, those conditions were not met in Franconia, said Brown.
In 1772, Franconia was re-granted by Wentworth’s nephew, who succeeded him as governor, but it was a different grant to a different set of people with different town boundaries and with a different town name.
“It was called Morristown when the first settlers arrived and a legal battled ensued because of this,” said Brown. “But the original grant was respected as the legally valid Franconia, which retained the original name of Franconia and the original town boundaries.”
The first arriving settlers were German immigrant families moving north from Massachusetts.
‘They came here as indentured servants, fulfilled their indentured obligations in Massachusetts, and when they had the means they moved up to Franconia, which is named after the German region they came from,” he said.
Friday
“Friday is themed ‘yesterday,’” said Brown. “It’s an overview of the entire history of Franconia, from its granting to the present day. The events of the day are laid out chronologically … In one form or another, everything on Friday is some sort of reenactment.”
Each event will have a year attached to it.
The first Friday event (commemorating the year 1764) begins at 9:30 a.m. along Easton Road and at the stone marker called Settlement Rock, near the Pinestead Farm Lodge. The bronze plaque on the stone commemorates the arrival of the first settlers.
Shortly after Brown begins recounting the history, the first settler, Jacob Schoff, will appear. Portraying Schoff will be Dick Alberini, a reenactor from Littleton.
“We will have a lot of reenactors that day,” said Brown.
An accordion-style booklet will be distributed as a “time travel pass” for attendees, who can attend all Friday events and reenactments or pick which ones they want to be at, said Brown.
Each event they attend will be stamped in the book so they have a record of it.
The second event (year 1773) is the Schoff settlement at nearby Pinestead Field.
The third (1775), also on the field, commemorates the American Revolution and will include reenactors portraying the rangers who helped in the revolution.
A contra dance (1800) will take place at 11 a.m. at the Pinestead Farm.
A farmer’s lunch (1825) will be held at noon at the farm.
“We’ll be serving period food for people who want to purchase it,” said Brown. “Purchases will help fund different events and especially musicians for the contra dance.”
At 1 p.m. (year 1850), the focus will shift to the current town center, which was created when Franconia’s local iron industry and ironworks were set up by the Gale River.
A reenactor who is a blacksmith will display the art of blacksmithing, and tours will be given of Franconia’s famous Stone Iron Furnace.
There will be a Civil War reenactment at 1:30 p.m. (1862) on the Dow Strip. It will feature the firing of a Civil War cannon, an encampment with actors in uniform, and an actor playing Abraham Lincoln, who will give a speech and answer questions.
At 2:30 p.m. (1887), children will be invited to the building that housed the Dow Academy and will have the opportunity to ring the Dow bell, which legally belongs, as reflected on the bell, to “the boys and girls of Franconia.”
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Dow Field (1900) will be a vintage baseball game that will include players in period uniforms, using period equipment and rules and representing Dow Academy, who will play the modern Profile Patriots team.
At 3:45 p.m. on Dow Strip (1918), there will be a “Doughnuts for Doughboys” event that coincides with the end of the First World War.
Doughnuts and coffee will be sold to raise money for Dreamflights, a nonprofit with a mission to honor senior veterans by giving them free rides in a vintage biplane. Those rides of 15 to 20 minutes each will take place throughout the day on Sunday at the airport in Franconia.
At 4:30 p.m., 1937 will be commemorated with a swing dance at Lafayette Elementary School. The Tall Granite Big Band will perform.
Free dance instruction will be given in advance at 4 p.m.
At 4:45 p.m. at the town hall (1943), the six veterans from Franconia who were killed in the Second World War will be honored with a calling of their names and the sounding of a siren.
At 5:30 p.m., the Beatles tribute band Studio Two will perform at the Dow Strip to commemorate 1962.
Food sold during Beatles concerts at Shea Stadium in the mid-1960s will be sold on the Dow, and those interested can buy a meal ticket in advance for $10.
Two menus will be available, including one with today’s prices for those without a meal ticket, but ticket holders can buy food at 1960s prices, which are roughly 10 percent of current prices.
The plan is to have the food service provided by local businesses, including the Dutch Treat restaurant, said Brown.
The last event of Friday (now at the year 2023) is a cemetery walk at 8 p.m. at Willow Cemetery. Resident Jayne O’Connor will portray the wife of Zebedee Applebee, who owned the property where the Franconia Inn is currently located and who was the cemetery’s sexton.
For the 250th celebration, Brown is also developing 2023 posters for different events based on real historical posters from World War II, The Beatles at Shea Stadium, baseball, and other histories.
Saturday And Sunday
Saturday, themed ‘today,” is the traditional parade that is Johnson’s focus and will include some of Friday’s reenactors marching with Franconia Area Heritage Council members.
The Wicked Smart Horn Band will perform Saturday evening before the fireworks.
Johnson, in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, has also designed a commemorative cancellation stamp available at the Franconia Post Office and Franconia Welcome Center. The stamps can be stamped on all mail postmarked on Old Home Day.
“It will have the option of being affixed to mail being posted from the post office here in Franconia on July 8,” he said. “People like to have little souvenirs that can be produced for less than a dollar, an envelope and a stamp, and this will be a nice little memento of the event.”
A commemorative envelope is also being designed to attach and mail postage.
Brown said Sunday, themed ‘tomorrow,” is much simpler and involves a treasure hunt that begins at 1 p.m. and is geared toward children and their families.
“There will be a series of clues throughout the village and toward the original settlement area,” said Brown. “There will be a prize. ‘Tomorrow’ is the theme because our children are the future.”
Following the treasure hunt will be a replacement of one of the two stone markers that mark two-time capsules buried in the lawn at town hall. Both markers are showing their age, he said.
While one capsule is to be dug up in 2026, with that marker to be replaced at that time, the marker to be replaced on Sunday, July 9, marks the time capsule that is not set to be dug up until 2072.
Although the working plan last year was to hold smaller 250th-anniversary events throughout 2023 for a year-long celebration, no other events to date are planned for the latter half of 2023 (though residents are welcome to submit ideas), and the plan instead evolved to tie it into the big weekend, said Johnson.
“With how the town celebrates Old Home Day, it made sense to shoot for that particular day as far as the chamber is concerned, and the heritage council will book-end it,” he said. “It goes to a birthday celebration of a day to a celebration of three days.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.