Franconia Proposes Solutions To Life Squad Staffing Woes

FRANCONIA — The future of the Franconia Life Squad is under discussion.
The Select Board on Monday hosted a public hearing on two options to address the ambulance service’s ongoing manpower shortage.
One would merge the Life Squad with Franconia Fire and replace the call company model with cross-trained, full- and part-time staff.
The other would continue a contract with Littleton EMS, which Franconia entered into this year because the Life Squad lacked enough personnel to provide reliable service.
Although presented separately, the proposals could be approved jointly, with Littleton EMS providing coverage until a restructured Franconia Fire/Life Squad is fully staffed and operational.
The Select Board gathered feedback on both options but took no action. They will make a formal recommendation at a later date.
Sixty citizens attended the public hearing to learn more about the EMS staffing problem and the suggested solutions.
Like communities across the region, Franconia Fire and Life Squad have struggled to maintain an adequate number of call company members.
Currently, there are approximately 16 in all (10 fire, six Life Squad) and only a handful regularly respond.
The draft options presented on Monday would address that shortfall.
Under the merger proposal, Franconia Fire/Life Squad would be staffed by two full-time personnel (Fire/EMS Chief, firefighter/EMT) and part-timers to cover daytime shifts (40 hours per week) and overnights (on standby). Call company members would continue to provide supplemental workforce as needed.
Doing so would not only support EMS services but would stabilize the fire department roster moving forward.
The preliminary cost estimate for a combined Franconia Fire/Life Squad is $448,000, a 139 percent increase over the 2022 budget ($186,900).
That cost would be offset by EMS revenue. The town collected $124,000 through ambulance transports in 2021.
Meanwhile, Franconia’s temporary $300 per call contract with Littleton EMS will expire in March and in all likelihood Town Meeting voters will be asked to approve a formal three-year contract renewal.
It would cost $159,588 annually and run from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2026, with a cancellation clause.
Although Franconia is a rural community with just over 1,000 full-time residents, there is strong demand for fire and EMS services.
Franconia averages 280 medical calls annually, partly because the town is home to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area, Franconia Notch, and nine miles of interstate highway.
For more information on the Franconia Fire/Life Squad proposals that were presented at Monday’s public hearing visit http://www.franconianh.org/
