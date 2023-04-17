Franconia Pushes Back STR Registration One Month
Town Building, Franconia, N.H., July 25, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

FRANCONIA — The short-term rental registration and inspection deadlines have been pushed back one month.

The Select Board on April 3 extended the registration deadline from April 1 to May 1 and the inspection scheduling deadline from May 1 to June 1.

