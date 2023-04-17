Franconia Pushes Back STR Registration One Month

FRANCONIA — The short-term rental registration and inspection deadlines have been pushed back one month.
The Select Board on April 3 extended the registration deadline from April 1 to May 1 and the inspection scheduling deadline from May 1 to June 1.
The deadline was extended because of a delay in notifying STR owners of updated regulations.
In October, the Select Board updated its two-year-old STR registration and permitting process, adding stricter conditions and fines for non-compliance.
Under the update, short-term rentals must be permitted and inspected annually. Fees are $300 for new permits and $250 for renewals.
As part of that, STR owners must provide a local point of contact (in case of a problem), submit a state Rooms & Meals Tax license number, and initial life-safety inspection and town ordinance paperwork.
Owners of unpermitted STRs will be issued a written warning. Those who fail to obtain a permit within ten days of a written warning will be fined $250 daily for up to 10 days. Owners who remain non-compliant will be issued a cease-and-desist order and fined $250 daily until the matter is resolved.
In addition, the town can revoke permits for STRs that become a nuisance, defined as “any violation of Noise Ordinance, Dog Ordinance, Burning Ordinance, Wild Animal Ordinance, Winter Parking Ban Ordinance, or any health/safety issue identified by the Building Official, Police or Fire Department.”
That action would require three nuisance incidents, validated by an official source (Franconia or State Police, building inspector) and communicated to the building owner. Owners operating STRs after revocation will be fined $2,500 every ten days until the matter is resolved.
If a permit is revoked, the owner may appeal the decision to the Select Board within 30 days.
A six-person workgroup drafted the changes in response to a 2021 community survey, where residents pointed to the proliferation of STRs as a top concern.
Property owners in Franconia have increasingly converted homes, apartments, and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
According to industry analyst AirDNA, the Franconia-Easton area has nearly 100 short-term rentals available through AirBNB and VRBO.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town and worsened noise, trash, and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
