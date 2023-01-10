Franconia Reaches Agreement With Interim Town Administrator

FRANCONIA — The Select Board has agreed to terms with retired municipal executive Sharon Penney to serve a 20-week period as interim Town Administrator.
She replaces former Town Administrator Kim Cowles, who resigned this month over a pay dispute.
Penney will be the town’s first full-time Town Administrator since 2020.
“We are very excited to have Sharon on board for the next few months; her expertise and experience will help us navigate budget season, town meeting, and, hopefully, finding a well-qualified full-time Town Administrator who is a good fit for Franconia. We are grateful to her for ‘coming out of retirement’ to support the town during this time,” said Select Board Chair Jill Brewer in a statement.
Penney and the Select Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday.
She is slated to make $38.50 per hour for a 36-hour work week, for an estimated total compensation of $22,176.
Her salary is based on a $72,000 annual salary, nine percent less than what Cowles had requested before stepping down.
“The per-hour rate is based upon a $72,000 annual salary which the board believes to be a fair and reasonable salary for someone with Sharon’s expertise and experience,” Brewer said.
A Franconia resident, Penney previously served as Town Manager in Colebrook, Town Administrator in Lisbon, and Town Planner in both Plymouth and Alton.
She also worked for ten years as a regional transportation and land use planner for North Country Council.
Franconia’s Select Board originally established the full-time Town Administrator position in Sept. 2016 and Holly Burbank served in that role from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2020.
When the search for a full-time replacement was halted by COVID-19, parks and recreation director Cowles was hired as a part-time administrator in June 2020.
Cowles managed day-to-day municipal operations and Municipal Resources Inc. (MRI) of Meredith was contracted to handle financial and accounting duties.
Last fall the Select Board unanimously backed Cowles’ plan to make the administrator position full-time.
However, due to public backlash and divided board support for her full-time salary request, Cowles resigned effective Monday.
With Penney on board, Franconia is expected to end its contract with MRI.
“We are not planning to use MRI services moving forward with a well-qualified full-time Town Administrator,” Brewer said, “so I do not think we will have money set aside for MRI in the budget.”
Cowles also stepped down as part-time parks and recreation director.
The Easton, Franconia and Sugar Hill Select Boards will meet with the Lafayette Recreation Committee in the near future to determine whether or not the recreation director should be posted as a part- or full-time position.
“We look forward to filling that position and continuing, and building on, the incredible Lafayette Recreation program that Kim Cowles was integral to creating,” Brewer said.
