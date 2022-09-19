Franconia Resident Named State Outdoor Recreation Director

Janel Lawton

The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) announces that Janel Lawton of Franconia will be the new director of BEA’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development (ORID).

Outdoor recreation, from hiking, skiing, and mountain biking, to boating, fishing and OHRVing, is a $2.2 billion industry in New Hampshire, employing 26,500 people, according to the latest statistics from U.S. Department of Commerce.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments