While residents of Franconia expressed gratitude to an anonymous donor at last week’s public hearing to accept funding toward a planned new welcome center in town, they also expressed concern about what would happen if the project came in over budget, legalese and the timing of the construction, yet to be put out for bid.
“Nothing is set in stone,” town administrator Kim Cowles told the audience of just over 30 people. “We are open to any advice, criticism and thoughts you all have.”
The town currently has a budget of $350,000 for the new building, which would replace both the current white-and-blue welcome center as well as the red building behind it. The new welcome center would be twice the size, with space for the chamber of commerce, recreation programs, storage, a warming hut and accessible public bathrooms.
$100,000 of the funding available was approved by voters in 2019, while the other $250,000 is an anonymous donation from a Franconia resident that came in after voters rejected an article that would have raised a similar amount by taxation earlier this year.
Some questioned the town’s approval of the project as well as the way the donation letter from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation was written, but Cowles and the town’s select board said they had checked with the town attorney as well as the Foundation and everything was in order.
Town officials also clarified that if the project came in over budget, it could be scrapped, modified or voters could be asked for additional funding.
“This may not happen,” said select board member Dan Walker. “It may come in at $600,000 and it’ll be over. It may come in at $225,000 and we’ll all be clapping our hands and be joyful … we don’t know.”
“Let’s not forget the most important thing here is that there’s a person in this town that loves this town so much that they’re willing to donate these funds to get it done,” added Cowles. “That’s a love of the town, a love of seeing what’s needed in town and wanting us to get it. We can nitpick all the little pieces apart, but why don’t we work together to find out how to make this happen.”
Initial plans for the new building, put together by an informal committee of volunteers, show a single-story energy-efficient ranch-type structure with a porch. A solar array on the roof would generate enough power to service the building and officials say cleaning and maintenance costs would be similar or less than what is already included in the town’s yearly budget for the current structures.
While the public hearing was held to formally accept the donation, Cowles agreed to hold a second meeting next week to hear any additional feedback, giving residents a chance to look through the draft plan, available on the town website.
Cowles and the select board hope the first phase of the project — removing the existing buildings and constructing a new one — could be completed this fall, while a second phase — repaving the parking lot, landscaping all affected areas — would be completed next spring. The project would add about seven to 10 parking spaces to the current lot.
However, officials were clear that the town can wait if no favorable bids come in for construction this fall.
“There’s no harm in putting it out right now,” said Cowles. “And if we get a favorable bid to come in, we can take advantage of it.”
Residents also briefly discussed prospects for a vacant town-owned parcel of land at 192 Main Street. The 1.12-acre parcel was taken by tax deed in 2017 and the building on it was demolished in early 2019.
While officials do not believe the property is big enough or set back enough from the river to build senior and/or affordable housing, they were directed by townspeople to look into the possibility. A discussion was also had about the town renting out space to some sort of seasonal pop-up shop.
“I remember sitting here in a town meeting when we discussed getting rid of [the former Evergreen Apartments] and what we would do after,” said Walker. “And that was three years ago. Let’s not let another three years go by.”
The final meeting to accept feedback on the welcome center project will be held at the Franconia town hall next Monday, August 2, at 5:30 p.m.
An informational slideshow for the Welcome Center can be found on the town’s website at frannconianh.org.
