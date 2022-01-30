Franconia Residents Laying Groundwork For 250th Anniversary Celebration Of Settling Of Village

Following a preliminary meeting in December, several Franconia residents are working to develop events to celebrate the 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial, of the settling of the Franconia Village in 1773.
Heading up the effort is Kevin Johnson, chairman of the planning committee, who is looking at several celebrations throughout 2023 for community members of all ages.
Johnson is now trying to generate interest among residents, after the first organizational meeting on Dec. 1 at town hall drew just a few people, including Johnson.
“It wasn’t a great start, but it was well in advance of the date of 2023,” he said Thursday. “Right now, there is Tim Brown, who is a local historian and historical buff, and myself who are kicking around an idea to do a ceremonial coin, a popular souvenir that’s produced, and a lot of times for town birthdays. It was actually produced back for the bicentennial of Franconia in the 1970s. That is in the works and Tim is taking that on as a project.”
They are beginning discussions about which events can be done not only at the beginning of the celebratory year, but throughout the year, if possible.
“Certainly, summer will be the big gala celebration to coincide with the Old Home Day we have down here, a week after July Fourth holiday weekend,” said Johnson. “We’ll have a tie-in with that celebration with the semiquincentennial celebration.”
Arriving at 2023 as the celebration year came after some discussion.
“2023 is the 250th anniversary of the settling of Franconia,” said Johnson. “There was a lot of debate over the last couple of months as to what we are celebrating. Is it the original incorporation or the granting of the town; is it the second granting of the town that was revoked, or is it the settling of the town? We did the historical research and decided that the town was actually settled with people putting down stakes here back in 1773.”
The first granting of the town was in the 1760s, but it was never settled.
“A second grant was applied for and awarded, and the first granters sued the second granters and it went to court and the original grant was reinstated,” said Johnson. “There’s’s a whole bunch of politics and legal battles that ensued after the first of the granting back in the 1760s. We’re safe with saying, and everybody pretty much agrees, that the first settling of Franconia was in 1773.”
Johnson and Brown, both of whom are directors on the Franconia Area Heritage Council, hope interest for the big anniversary will be generated this year.
“The Franconia Heritage Museum is interested in being a key player in that,” said Johnson. “If we can’t get a lot of community support and motivation going, then we’ll probably organize it through the Heritage Council and see what we can do. Right now, it’s cold, it’s wintertime and nobody wants to go out, and COVID is running rampant in the North Country. Now is not a good time to dive in to try to organize a celebration of that magnitude. I think I’m going to wait until at least the spring when people come out of their homes and get a little sunshine and maybe meet outside and don’t have to worry about COVID too much.”
To prepare for the 2023 events, they are looking at incorporating some of the past.
“We have the historical record of the bicentennial back in the ’70s,” said Johnson. “That was primarily a three-day event coinciding with Old Home Day. Back then, it was wheelbarrow races and softball throws and things of that nature for the kids, and chicken barbecues and bake-offs for the adults. There were several different dance and gala celebrations. We’re looking at the past and seeing how we can integrate that into the 21st century, of what we’re living in now. We’re going to try to incorporate some of the old festive kinds of things that used to be going on, like contra dancing.”
A challenge for Franconia is there is no building in town large enough to host an event like that, though the high school and elementary school could be possible locations, he said.
Another thing to factor in is the North Country weather.
“It’s great if you have a sunny day and you have an outdoor event, but you can put all of that effort in, and a year in planning, and suddenly you get a snowstorm or rainstorm or thunderstorm that comes through and you’re stuck without an alternative indoor place to host it,” said Johnson. “It’s all about the planning.”
Those interested in serving on the committee or participating in the planning can contact Johnson at 823-5655.
