FRANCONIA — During a lightning-quick special town meeting on Friday, Franconia residents unanimously approved two new truck purchases for the fire and highway departments.
For the session that concluded after 12 minutes, an upward of 100 residents turned out to Lafayette Regional School for the vote.
In late April, Grafton Superior Court approved the special town meeting, which Select Board members said was needed because the two warrant articles for the truck purchases were not ready in time for the March 2022 town meeting.
And the trucks, they said, are greatly needed.
Article 1 asked to see if the town will vote to raise and appropriate up to $210,000 to purchase a new truck for the highway department, and to fund the appropriation by authorizing the withdrawal of $95,000 from the Highway Truck Capital Reserve Fund previously established for that purpose, and the use of $115,000 from the unassigned fund balance.
Article 2 asked to see if the town will vote to authorize the Select Board to purchase a fire truck for the amount of $676,438, and to authorize the withdrawal of $400,000 from the Fire Heavy Equipment Capital Reserve Fund to be used as a down payment.
After a pre-payment discount of $22,224, the net amount of $254,214 will be financed during a six-year lease purchase agreement. The lease will begin on May 1, 2022.
Annual lease payments of $58,219.59 will extend from 2024 to 2028.
Selectman Dan Walker gave the rationale for the two purchases.
For the highway truck, it became known to the town that the smaller 1 1/4-ton vehicles are grossly overweight by about five tons when they leave the highway garage and go out on a plow route fully loaded with sand, he said.
“They are unsafe for the roads, they are unsafe for the public,” said Walker. “Obviously, as they are spreading sand and become lighter they would become safer, but that’s not how we want to conduct it. So we started looking for more appropriate heavy duty equipment. None was available in time for town meeting.”
In the interim, Franconia resident and business owner, Trevor Presby, while searching for a vehicle for his own needs, stumbled on to one that met the town’s needs and he personally put a hold on it to buy the town time, said Walker.
Town officials had talked about having a warrant article for town meeting, but no highway truck was then available, he said.
The new truck is ready to be outfitted pending town meeting approval and Franconia is expected to have it in time for winter, said Walker.
Article 1, encountering no nays, passed in a voice vote.
In a similar time line, the condition of and extent of corrosion on Franconia Fire Engine 2 was not discovered until after the 30-day window to properly prepare a warrant article in time for the annual town meeting, said Walker.
Engine 2 had already been scheduled for replacement because of the rust, but before a safety inspection was thought inspectable for another year, he said.
“The fire pump was also due for inspection and maintenance,” said Walker. “When the company came to perform that maintenance, they discovered even more corrosion in that area and at that time they declined to work on it and advised the town that due to the condition it should be placed out of service and should not be used for firefighting any more due to life-safety concerns should firefighters be on the other end … and that pump should fail.”
The new fire truck replaces a truck that had been refitted and whose drive-line, cab, motor and frame were a 2008 model and whose fire pump and body, or the fire truck part, a 1993 model, said Walker.
What failed was the 1993 portion, and with the truck being on a 25-year replacement plan, it was already scheduled for replacement, he said.
“What failed was ultimately past its time,” said Walker.
The pump itself isn’t made anymore and repairing Engine 2 would have required a complete tear-down and retrofit (at a minimum cost of $100,000) and entailed more money put into an aging truck, he said.
Following Friday’s town meeting approval, it will take 18 months for delivery of the new fire truck.
“That’s just the way of the world now,” said Walker. “They are going to build it from scratch. They don’t start building until we pay.”
The old Engine 2 that was put out of service following the inspection sold for $65,000 at an auction on Thursday.
“It will give a net proceed to the town of $57,890 after fees and commissions to the auction company,” said Walker. “That will go a ways toward something, the first payment or however we decide to do it next year at town meeting. That was a nice surprise.”
Town officials were asked if the auction money can be used to offset the $400,000 coming out of the Fire Heavy Equipment Capital Reserve Fund.
“When we sell town property, it goes into the general fund and at next year’s town meeting we can then vote on how we want to use those funds,” said Town Administrator Kim Cowles. “At that point, we can put it back into the capital reserve fund or use it for payment.”
Resident Dawn Steele said she attended every meeting about the two trucks and thanked Assistant Franconia Fire Chief Tyler Gaudette and crew for coming up with the fire truck plan and putting a lease together.
“They did a phenomenal job,” said Steele.
Walker said there were many people working behind the scenes, including those involved in the town’s capital improvements plan, and there were many work sessions that took place to get to Friday’s special town meeting.
“Special town meetings are no small feat now,” he said.
Until the new fire truck arrives, the town of Franconia has worked out a response plan with other fire departments for fire calls to Franconia.
“They bumped up some towns to automatically come instead of waiting for a second call,” said Walker.
