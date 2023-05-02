Franconia Reviews EMS Contract Extension
Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller presents a proposed EMS contract extension to the Franconia Select Board on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday reviewed terms for an EMS contract extension with Littleton Fire Rescue.

Under the proposal, Franconia would agree to a four-year, $2.13 million contract renewal with LFR, start date to be determined.

