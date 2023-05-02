Franconia Reviews EMS Contract Extension

FRANCONIA — The Select Board on Monday reviewed terms for an EMS contract extension with Littleton Fire Rescue.
Under the proposal, Franconia would agree to a four-year, $2.13 million contract renewal with LFR, start date to be determined.
However, Littleton Fire has applied for a federal SAFER Grant which would cut Franconia’s cost to $1.45 million, a savings of $170,000 annually on average.
The plan would allow LFR to increase its capacity to deal with Franconia medical calls while maintaining service levels elsewhere.
The Select Board took the matter under advisement.
They are scheduled to meet with the Littleton Select Board for formal talks on May 22, hoping to sign a contract extension before the current deal expires on June 30.
STAFFING, VOLUME
As things stand, Littleton Fire runs one ambulance per shift.
That has proven insufficient to handle the added call volume from Franconia, which averages 280 calls per year, 20 percent occurring while LFR is responding to medical emergencies elsewhere.
Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller said the status quo was not working for either community.
“We aren’t providing the level of service that Littleton residents deserve, or Franconia residents deserve,” Miller said.
Under the contract extension, Littleton Fire would add four EMS personnel (one per shift) and run two two-member ambulance crews at all times.
With two ambulances in service, LFR could meet higher demand across a larger territory (Franconia included) and address the logistical challenges of simultaneous calls in separate locations.
MONEY MATTER
Franconia would pay more for ambulance service than two bordering towns that contract with LFR for flat payments, Easton ($10,000 annually) and Sugar Hill ($20,000).
Miller explained that Littleton Fire could handle call volume from Easton and Sugar Hill at current staffing levels, but LFR requires more manpower to serve Franconia.
Even though Franconia is a rural community with just over 1,000 full-time residents, there is strong demand for fire and EMS services, partly because the town is home to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area, Franconia Notch, Lafayette Center 72-bed nursing home, and nine miles of interstate highway.
“We do cover Easton and Sugar Hill. Those are three-year agreements. Their call volume is very low. For the most part, we’re able to fit their call volume into our normal work flow,” Miller said. “We honestly thought, when we started responding to Franconia regularly last May, that [it would also fit into our normal work flow]. But our call volume has jumped to the point where we couldn’t reliably do that.”
Facing higher EMS costs than its neighbors, Franconia may find financial relief through two key funding sources.
The SAFER Grant (if awarded) would reduce costs by almost 40 percent in years 1-3.
During those years, Franconia would deposit a large portion of its payments into a capital reserve fund, to further offset costs in year four (and possibly five) of a contract with LFR.
Meanwhile Franconia intends to push Concord lawmakers for state aid, in the form of “impact relief,” to cover a portion of EMS service to Franconia Notch State Park and Cannon Mountain, which are state owned.
PRACTICAL QUESTIONS
During discussion on Monday, Miller was asked how long it would take LFR to hire four additional EMS personnel, as proposed.
Miller acknowledged there was a statewide fire/EMS workforce shortage.
However, he said, state efforts are underway to improve recruitment and training. He pointed to a couple of state-level workforce development programs.
“Finding qualified personnel is a huge concern,” Millers said. “So it may not happen overnight.”
Miller was also asked if Littleton calls would be prioritized over Franconia calls.
He said calls would be prioritized based on severity, not geography.
“There is no hometown favoritism,” Miller said. “The only thing the crew can do is divert to more critical calls. For example, if they’re heading to someone who stubbed their toe, and someone is severely injured in Franconia, the crew will divert to the more serious call.”
BACKGROUND
Franconia Life Squad was disbanded in February due to a lack of personnel.
The independent ambulance service had stopped responding to calls and had essentially been defunct since March 2022.
As a result, Franconia entered into a temporary $300-per-call contract with Littleton EMS in May 2022.
Littleton agreed to a 90-day contract extension in March to buy time to create a long-term solution.
Beyond a multi-year contract with Littleton Fire Rescue, it remains uncertain how Franconia will address EMS service beyond that.
The town proposal to create an in-house EMS service under the Franconia Fire Department has been shelved for now.
The situation reflects a statewide fire/EMS workforce crisis.
According to a recent Department of Safety survey, New Hampshire needs at least 346 firefighters and 110 EMS providers, and a 2022 American Ambulance Association study found that 39 percent of part-time EMT and 55 percent of part-time paramedic positions went unfilled because of a lack of qualified candidates.
