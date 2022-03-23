The Franconia Ridge Loop — named one of the world’s best hikes by National Geographic in 2017 — will be getting some significant upgrades over the next five years.
Early last week, legislation that included $1.1 million in federal budget appropriations for repair and realignment of the loop was signed into law by President Joe Biden. According to a press release, the work will be coordinated and led by the Appalachian Mountain Club under the direction of the United States Forest Service.
According to Nina Paus-Weiler, Digital Media and Communications Manager for the AMC, trail work is hoped to begin in the fall of 2022. The work will be focused mid-week to try and avoid peak visitation times; the AMC has documented over 1,000 hikers on the Franconia Ridge Trail on a busy summer Saturday.
“High levels of recreation visitation has had substantial negative impacts on alpine vegetation and soil loss caused by erosion,” Paus-Weiler said. “In addition, climate change has caused stronger and more frequent storm events that intensify these existing issues.”
“The AMC has worked with the White Mountain National Forest, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and other partner organizations over the years to rehabilitate portions of this trail,” she added. “This recent funding will allow us to address the needs of the trail loop more comprehensively in order to maintain the integrity of the resource while improving the visitor experience. In the past, we have had to tackle smaller improvement projects because of a lack of funding.”
According to the press release, the trails that comprise this loop were built between 1826 and 1958 — before the advent of current knowledge and practices of building trails for resiliency. The loop consists of four trails which together total 11.4 miles: the Greenleaf Trail, Old Bridle Path, the Franconia Ridge Trail (also part of the Appalachian Trail) and the Falling Waters Trail.
While some lower-elevation portions of these trails fall under the jurisdiction of Franconia Notch State Park, only the portions on federal property (approximately 8.6 miles) can be worked on with the funding. However, Paus-Weiler notes that there is an opportunity to seek additional funding to support the rehabilitation of the State Park portions of the trails.
The AMC will be working closely with the WMNF, ATC and the Franconia Ridge Working Group to identify and prioritize rehabilitation projects and potential realignments, with final decisions left up to the WMNF.
“Trail rehabilitation can include the installation of split/cut/shaped stone staircases, stone check dams [a stone barrier that reduces the speed of water runoff], improved drainage to prevent erosion and other general tread improvements,” said Paus-Weiler. “There may be some trail realignments with new trail segments constructed to improve the overall grade and avoid fall-line alignments. Significant planning will take place regarding any rehabilitation or realignment in the portions of these trails above treeline.”
After work begins this fall, the project will continue for the full field seasons (May-October) of 2023 through 2026. Paus-Weiler noted that the crews will include the AMC Professional Trail Crew, AMC AmeriCorps Members, AMC Volunteer Trail Crews, WMNF Pemi Ranger District Trail Crew and additional conservation corps and trail organizations.
“This is an opportunity to bring together partner organizations to work on a substantial and meaningful trail project, similar to the Crawford Path Project of 2019,” she said.
