FRANCONIA — Showcasing the 250th anniversary of the settling of Franconia village in 1773, the town’s Old Home Day on Saturday carried the theme of “yesterday, today, and tomorrow” in celebration of the community’s rich history, dynamic present, and the possibilities in the future.
Honored for her contributions to Franconia was Kay Whitcomb, of Easton, who was the 2023 grand marshal for the Old Home Day parade.
Born at the family home, the Cooley Farm, in Easton in 1935, Whitcomb graduated from Dow Academy, went to business school, and returned to work as a bookkeeper for local hotels and businesses.
In Franconia, she worked at the town office for more than three decades.
Parade emcee Bill Mellekas said, “When I asked her, Kay, what did you do at the town hall, she said, ‘Whatever needed to be done.’ That is our Kay.”
Whitcomb also serves as a director for the Franconia Area Heritage Council.
Gratitude for Whitcomb was also expressed in the Old Home Day program: “Many thank Kay for sharing a rich history of our area and for all she has done and all she continues to do for our town. Her positive attitude is truly a gift.”
Participating for years in the parade have been Jon and Sue Peabody, of Franconia, who ride in their 1946 Ford Super Deluxe.
This year, to honor Jon’s grandfather, they displayed on the passenger-side door the actual uniform and helmet that Roland E. Peabody wore in 1917 while serving in the World War I, 106 years ago.
Among the 2023 parade participants were Franconia Notch State Park, which brought a special float to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the first aerial tramway at Cannon Mountain; the Franconia Ski Club, one of the oldest ski racing organizations in the United States that is celebrating 90 years; the Dutch Treat restaurant that celebrates 70 years in 2023; the Franconia Children’s Center, which celebrates 45 years in the North Country; and several bands, including the Summertime Marching Band, Baker Valley Band, and students from the Lafayette Regional School Band.
