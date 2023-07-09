FRANCONIA — Showcasing the 250th anniversary of the settling of Franconia village in 1773, the town’s Old Home Day on Saturday carried the theme of “yesterday, today, and tomorrow” in celebration of the community’s rich history, dynamic present, and the possibilities in the future.

Honored for her contributions to Franconia was Kay Whitcomb, of Easton, who was the 2023 grand marshal for the Old Home Day parade.

