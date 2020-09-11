FRANCONIA, NH — The Franconia Ski Club (FSC), in partnership with Holderness School, broke ground on Friday on the Mittersill Performance Center, a lodge at the base of the Mittersill slopes of Cannon Mountain.

The lodge will be open to all resort visitors, as well as provide space required for alpine ski racing and training. Plans call for 9,200 square feet of indoor space, and construction is expected to be completed before the end of the 2020-21 ski season. The total cost of the project is $2,900,000 and will be provided by private donors. No taxpayer or other funding from the state of New Hampshire will be required.

