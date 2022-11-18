The Franconia Soaring Foundation Inc., carrying a mission to promote non-motorized glider flight operations and training at the Franconia Airport and to preserve the airport for future generations, has secured funding to build a new training center.
On Tuesday, the Northern Border Regional Commission and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that economic development projects aimed at growing the outdoor recreational economy in the northern communities in New York State, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine received a total of $3 million in joint grant funding.
FSF was awarded a grant of $335,834 for the construction a multi-functional training and operations center on its property, at the south end of the Franconia Airport.
According to the project narrative, the center will facilitate career development opportunities in aviation-related fields and provide a training and education resource for regional STEM programs.
On Thursday, FSF board of directors president Tom Ganse gave the timeline for construction of the new center, which he said is intended to not only train students in the art and science of motor-less flight, but also to be a resource for the broader community.
“At this point, what the foundation has been doing is trying to create the facility and the infrastructure and the materials,” he said. In the future, we will have established curricula. But the training operations center is envisioned to be a community asset. It’s not just for the soaring community in Franconia. We’re working with the town as we develop some of the specifications for the building, to say what are things that would be beneficial to the town? If we needed to use this as an emergency shelter, which features would you want to see in there? We can incorporate those types of things.”
The classroom will be used for soaring classes, but will only be occupied during the soaring season that runs from April to November.
“We’ll use that for our classes, but are there other organizations in the community that need a large meeting place?” said Ganse. We can allow them to use the facility for that. And are there other people who want to use the facility for recreation? We want it to be part of the community and an asset for the North Country.”
The new center, at about 3,300 square feet, will be three times as large as the existing Franconia Soaring Association shack that it will replace in the same general location, near the driveway to the airport.
Once grant requirements, which include site surveys and environmental impact studies, are completed in the next six months, the goal is to begin construction in June 2023 and complete the facility by the end of 2023, said Ganse.
While the total project cost is north of $1 million, Ganse said the grant is a big step toward securing the remaining funding.
“The grant is a good chunk, but perhaps the most significant part of getting that grant is we will be more successful in our fundraising efforts because we can go to other organizations and say the federal government has vetted our project and is on board with it, so your donation is going to go to the intended purpose and you can have confidence in that,” he said. “With the grant and the private donations that we’ve been squirreling away in preparation for this, we’re about 60 percent funded for the project right now. Within the next two to three months, I expect we will have the commitments to have it fully funded.”
He made a distinction between the FSF and the Franconia Soaring Association.
“The association has been operating for over 50 years,” said Ganse. “They have a successful juniors program where we bring in high school and college students and teach them how to fly. There’s no charge for the flight instruction. Their dues to join the association is reduced. It’s a very inexpensive way for these youngsters to be exposed to aviation.”
The foundation, which buys training materials, bought a flight simulator so students can practice before taking to the air and it also bought computer software so aspiring aviators can connect a flight joystick to a computer and first practice flying using a computer.
Currently, the flight instruction is being taught by certified flight instructors who are members of the association.
The nonprofit foundation was formed as in 2016, so it is fairly new, and its first task was buy the airfield, said Ganse.
“And now we’ll build this training operations center,” he said. “Right now, it’s landlord-tenant type of a thing, where the foundation owns the property and the facilities and we allow the association to operate off of those things. The two organizations are existing in parallel. There’s talk if should we merge and what’s the best way to do that, but that is a discussion for another day.”
As for the new center, it is a team effort and many people worked hard to make it a reality, said Ganse.
“We’re a nonprofit organization and we have the ability to bring a lot into this town if the town wants it,” said Ganse. “We’re looking forward to working with the town and bringing some good things, not just into Franconia, but into the whole North Country.”
Tax Abatements
On Oct. 24, the Franconia Select Board and Town Administrator Kim Cowles discussed an Oct. 20 mediation session in Laconia at the law offices of the Mitchell Municipal Group, the town’s legal counsel.
Cowles and selectmen Eric Meth and Dan Walker had attended to meet with representatives of FSF as part of an effort to resolve several years of property tax exemption requests filed by FSF.
The foundation initially applied for tax year 2020, but mistakenly checked the box for “educational” rather than “charitable.”
The Select Board denied that abatement and the foundation reapplied in 2021.
The 2021 abatement was also denied.
The board based its decision on verbal communication with town assessor David Woodward, who said after much research his recommendation is that the March 2021 tax exemption application be denied.
“In my opinion, the Soaring Foundation fails to meet the definition of a ‘public good’ for the ‘general public’ as stated in RSA 72:23-1,” Woodward wrote in a subsequent Aug. 27, 2021 letter. “The phrase common good, or common welfare, general welfare or public benefit, is defined as what is beneficial for all or most members of a given community. It is also my opinion that the purpose, and what is offered by the Soaring Foundation, is only benefiting a very small segment of the general public that has an interest in motor-less flight. Without having any interest in soaring, the purpose of the foundation serves no public good, similarly to that of a dance school open to the public for private lessons.”
During the board’s Oct. 24, 2022, meeting, Cowles said an offer was discussed to provide FSF with a 10-percent rebate in property taxes for 2020, a 30-percent rebate for 2021, and a 50-percent rebate for 2022, with the agreement that the foundation would not contest the second tax bill for 2022, according to the meeting minutes.
The foundation could appeal another denial to Grafton Superior Court and continue to cost the town significant legal fees, she said.
To date, the town of Franconia has spent a total of $2,567.70 in legal expenses on the matter.
It was revealed that during the mediation that FSF’s attorney is representing them pro bono and could continue to pursue the exemption annually, Cowles said during the Oct 24 board meeting.
Town counsel advised that the foundation, because of its income status (in 2020 it had a total income of $44,591 and total expenditures of $27,830), could be eligible for a 20-percent tax reduction if the matter were to go to court.
Town officials said the agreement was the most economical solution at the present time. Select Board members voted 3-0 to adopt the agreement.
FNF owns 14 acres at 1251 Easton Road with a total parcel value of $225,800.
The total property tax for 2021 was $2,924. FSF’s first payment for 2022 was $1,463.
