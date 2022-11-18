The Franconia Soaring Foundation Inc., carrying a mission to promote non-motorized glider flight operations and training at the Franconia Airport and to preserve the airport for future generations, has secured funding to build a new training center.

On Tuesday, the Northern Border Regional Commission and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that economic development projects aimed at growing the outdoor recreational economy in the northern communities in New York State, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine received a total of $3 million in joint grant funding.

