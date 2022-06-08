Franconia Soaring Foundation Raises $23K Through NH Gives

The Franconia Soaring Foundation is flying high.
The non-profit received more than $23,000 from over 30 donors during NH Gives, a 24-hour online fundraiser for New Hampshire non-profits.
Those funds will support FSF’s plans to improve Franconia Airport on Route 116.
“We’re the last gliderport in New Hampshire and we’re trying to make sure it survives for future generations,” said FSF director Joe Kwasnik.
Plans include the creation of a million-dollar training and operations center, which would allow FSF to host pilot training, educational programs, and more.
The seven-year-old organization is in talks with the Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Center to establish an Aviation STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program, Kwasnik said.
It all goes well the project could move ahead this year.
“We’re doing our best to preserve the airport, improve the facilities, and offer youth and students north of the notches a place to gain knowledge of aviation,” said Kwasnik, noting that the aviation industry anticipates a worker shortage (pilots, mechanics, etc.) in the coming years. “This is an opportunity for New Hampshire to develop a workforce to address that.”
The project will support Franconia Soaring Foundation’s mission to train and educate the public on the art of motorless flight and preserve Franconia Airport for years to come.
FSF will also seek substantial funding for the planned training and operations center through the Northern Borders Regional Commission, The New Hampshire Charitable Association, federal grants, and grassroots fundraising.
NH Gives is a step in the right direction.
“We were able to marshal our membership to make significant contributions over the past 24 hours. So we’re happy with that,” Kwasnik said. “NH Gives will help us.”
Overall, NH Gives provided millions in assistance for non-profits.
This year’s event saw over 12,600 donors give more than $3.3 million to 574 organizations.
Other local recipients included The Colonial Theatre ($14,286 raised, 63 donors), White Mountain Science Inc. ($12,015, 32 donors), North Country Chamber Players ($9,980, 24 donors), Theatre UP, ($8,246, 45 donors), Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network ($5,670, 29 donors), Franconia Ski Club ($3,300, 22 donors), Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust ($2,725, 26 donors), Tomten Farm and Sanctuary ($2,227, 44 donors), Littleton Studio School ($1,625, 12 donors), Stable Connections ($1,600, 7 donors), Taproot Farm and Environmental ($925, 10 donors), Gale River Co-Op Preschool ($485, 7 donors), and the Women of the Mountains Birth (WOMB) Initiative ($250, 9 donors).
Those totals are expected to rise as donations continue to trickle in.
Friends of Mascoma, a group of community advocates committed to supporting the needs of the Mascoma Valley Regional School District, was the top online fundraiser during NH Gives, raising more than $65,000 in 24 hours.
In its seventh year, NH Gives has raised over $11.8 million for New Hampshire non-profits since 2016.
Although the 24-hour event is over, the website (nhgives.org) will remain open for donations through midnight on Friday, June 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.