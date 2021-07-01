The Stone Iron Furnace historical marker site in Franconia and the Coffin Pond Conservation Area in Sugar Hill, both along Route 18 and just a hop away from each other, have come a long way.
Community efforts in the last half-decade to improve both by upgrading pull-outs and making accessibility and other enhancements to attract residents and visitors have been highlighted through the first two Byway Enhancement Awards by the North Country Scenic Byways Council.
The first “Read The Marker Award” goes to the town and residents of Franconia for improvements to the Stone Iron Furnace site, which part of the River Heritage Trail.
The first “By the Byway Award” goes to the town and residents of Sugar Hill for improvements to the Coffin Pond.
During an awards presentation Wednesday morning at the site of the Stone Iron Furnace, the NCSBC presented the Franconia Area Heritage Council and Franconia ArtWalk with a $1,000 check to share.
On the shore of Coffin Pond, the Sugar Hill Conservation Commission was awarded a $1,000 check.
Members of the three organizations and several town officials turned out for both award presentations.
Going forward, the awards will become an annual recognition for those North Country communities and nonprofit organizations that make efforts to improve their scenic and historical resources.
The Stone Iron Furnace, owned by Jean Goehlen, was restored in recent years and has become a popular attraction.
“It’s a beautiful spot,” Carl Martland, of Sugar Hill, who chairs the NCSBC, said at the Stone Iron Furnace historical marker. “This was the site of a major iron industry.”
Across the Gale River from the blast furnace is a small park beside Route 18 that is maintained by the town of Franconia.
There is parking for 10 vehicles as well as historical information placards that recount the history of Franconia’s iron-making days, an interpretive center, a picnic area with tables built by Profile School students, and an enhanced trail one-third of a mile long that is wheelchair accessible and crosses a relocated iron bridge built in 1889.
Unlike other historical marker sites in the North Country, Martland said the Franconia blast furnace site is one of the more accessible.
Of the 57 historical marker sites in the North Country, only 14 have excellent access and 22 acceptable access, with six having poor access, five difficult, and 10 unsafe access (the latter from either no parking or on high-speed highways or in the middle of intersections).
Only 24 of the 57 sites have formal parking, 12 had informal parking, and 16 no parking at all.
“If you travel to other places. you don’t see a lot of sites like this,” said Martland.
Goehlen has owned the Stone Iron Furnace for a decade.
“When I bought it, it was considered ruins,” she said. “The upper wall was gone.”
But the late Barbara Holt gave some information about the history of the furnace to Goehlen, who was inspired to rehabilitate it and rebuild both walls and build a stone walkway that leads the furnace.
“I call it my piece of art, because it really is,” said Goehlen. “It’s the first thing I see in the morning when I look out. It’s come a long way.”
During the presentation of the second award at the shore of Coffin Pond, a few dozen youth from the Lafayette Recreation Department arrived, some wading into the water to swim and others taking a canoe to paddle out to the far shore.
“This has become a magnet for people,” said Martland.
Fishermen, birdwatchers, boaters, and those walking the four-season trail around the pond turn out to the recreation area, the backdrop of which is a popular attraction during autumn foliage.
Several decades ago, the pond was the gravel pit and quarry for the construction of Interstate 93 through Franconia and Sugar Hill.
In 2015, the town of Sugar Hill received permission from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the owner, to remake Coffin Pond into a conservation area and soon cleared parts of it for better views, delineated a parking pull-out, and made it an attraction, said Martland.
Also installed were flat rocks for visitors to sit on and relax along the shoreline.
In 2018, Sugar Hill entered into a 10-year lease with NHFG so the town could maintain its improvements.
“Eric Jostrom was on the Sugar Hill Conservation Commission and suggested we fix it up,” said Selectman Margo Connors, citing the catalyst for the project.
NHFG still stocks the pond with trout.
In the 1990s, nearly all of the numbered U.S. and New Hampshire highways in the North Country were designated New Hampshire Scenic and Cultural Byways, in all making for a 600-mile network providing access to scenic, cultural, historical, and recreational resources.
The NCSBC, which includes a member from each of its North Country communities, was reinvigorated in 2015 and developed a corridor byway with a map and recommendations for routes, land use, and other changes for improvements, said Martland.
The North Country Scenic Byway system extends from Plymouth and Conway north to the Canadian border.
“The idea is to create community efforts and put something there,” said Martland. “It’s not just the towns, it’s the whole region.”
The “Read the Marker Award” recognizes improvements that encourage people to pull off the designated scenic byway to learn about the people or events highlighted on the historical marker.
The “By the Byway Award” recognizes improvements that encourage people to pull off and stop to photograph the scenery, take a walk, and enjoy the natural beauty.
The two Phase 1 awards presented Wednesday were for projects completed between 2016 and 2019.
The NCSBC is currently accepting nominations for Phase II Byway Enhancement Awards for projects that were completed in 2020 or will be finished in 2021.
Towns, conservation commissions, historical museums, and other groups and volunteers can make nominations for either of the two awards.
Nomination forms can be downloaded from the NCSBC’s website, at www.northcountrybyways.org. and should be submitted via email to Katie Lamb, byway coordinator with the North Country Council, at klamb@nccouncil.org, no later than Sept. 27.
