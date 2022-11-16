Franconia Tax Rate Down 75 Cents

This week the state Department of Revenue Administration set the town’s tax rate at $12.20 per $1,000.
That represents a 75-cent decrease from the previous year and a tax savings of $150 for a $200,000 home.
Town Administrator Kim Cowles said the tax cut was due to a reduction in local and state education spending.
In particular, Cowles said, “The main reason for the tax decrease across the board is because Profile [Middle/High School] increased their unassigned fund balance from $378,000 to $637,000 and Lafayette [Regional Elementary School] increased its unassigned fund balance from $74,000 to $143,000.”
Concerned there had been a miscalculation, Cowles confirmed the tax rate with state officials.
“They assured me that they triple-checked everything,” Cowles said.
The Department of Revenue Administration is in the process of setting 2022 tax rates for communities across the state.
Locally, tax rates have been set for Bath ($21.10 per $1,000 of valuation, a $1.02 increase), Benton ($17.05, down 21 cents), Clarksville ($20.71, up $1.73), Columbia ($15.30, down one cent), Littleton ($23.06, no change), Monroe ($12.19, down 92 cents), Pittsburg ($15.90, up 34 cents), and Stratford ($19.16, down 12 cents).
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.