Franconia Town Meeting:Motion To Cut Budget Defeated; Solar Project, Breach of Peace Ordinance Pass

Tuesday’s town meeting in Franconia saw the proposed budget survive a motion to reduce it and had the municipal solar project and revised breach of the peace ordinance pass easily.
The proposed poultry ordinance that sought to limit the number of domestic chickens for personal use or local sale that could be kept on a property based on acreage was tabled.
Drawing a spirited debate was the proposed 2022 operating budget of $1.949 million, which included a 5.5-percent cost-of-living increase for town employees with the goal to retain staff in a competitive market.
“There was a group that wanted to amend it and reduce it, but the amendment was rejected and the budget passed,” Franconia town administrator Kim Cowles said Thursday. “They were looking to amend it by $30,000, which is the amount associated with the cost-of-living increase.”
By a margin of about 2 to 1, however, voters rejected the proposed budget reduction and approved the budget as presented.
The poultry ordinance, which sought to allow residents to keep up to a certain number of chickens in a manner that would not create a nuisance or negatively impact the surrounding neighborhood, was tabled near the end of town meeting, which lasted almost three hours.
“It was mostly because it was a long night and everybody was tired of talking,” said Cowles. “People didn’t feel informed enough to make a good decision.”
The revised breach of the peace ordinance, coming out of several public hearings during which some residents voiced complaints about noise and disturbances at night, mostly involving the growing number of short-term rental properties in town, saw wide support.
“There was one petition to amend it to go later on weekends, but that was rejected so it stayed the same [quiet] hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. all week, which is what it was,” said Cowles. “The article was really adding definitions to things.”
Also passing solidly was a ground-mount solar array to be placed behind town hall to support the town hall, library, and new welcome center.
The total 30-year cost is estimated at $83,000 and total project benefits during that time are $113,000, equating to a projected net savings of $30,000 for the town.
According to the Franconia Energy Commission, the town will see savings throughout the lifetime of the system that will make for a long-term reduction in taxes for municipal electricity, especially as New Hampshire electricity costs are expected to increase 2 to 4 percent annually.
No candidates for elected office had challengers, and Selectman Eric Meth was reelected.
A little more than 100 residents participated in the town meeting.
“We thank all of the voters for showing up and we look forward to a good year,” said Cowles.
