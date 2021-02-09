Franconia:Town Meeting Plan Firms Up; Petitioned Article Splits Town Officials, Resident

Weighing options and facing looming deadlines, the Franconia Board of Selectmen is looking at a town meeting plan that would hold elections on the usual day, the second Tuesday in March, and town meeting in early April.
“We’re trying to figure out the least bad way to do this because there is no way that will please everybody,” Jill Brewer, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said during Monday’s board meeting. “It’s going to be a tough decision no matter what.”
Elections by ballot vote are scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. on March 9 at town hall.
The town meeting portion of the annual proceeding could begin on either 6 p.m. April 2 or April 9, both a Friday, at Profile School.
“The Profile Advisory Committee meets this Thursday and they will discuss it and give us their final okay if we can actually have it in there on one of those two days,” said Town Administrator Kim Cowles.
The Zoom teleconferencing platform will be available for those wanting to attend town meeting remotely, but they cannot vote.
“The Profile gym is big enough where 120 people can sit in the bleachers six feet apart,” said Cowles. “The gym floor space can accommodate 200 people six feet apart. We’ve never had 350 show up … We’ll have a sound system, big screen, adequate parking and lighting, and bathrooms for all.”
The new selectman (either Dan Walker or Scott Knowlton) who will replace Selectman Jeff Blodgett, who is not seeking reelection, will be seated for the April town meeting.
The town budget review hearing is scheduled for 6 pm. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Lafayette Regional School multi-purpose room/gymnasium.
Petition Targets Employee Stipends
Submitted by resident, Dawn Steele and with the signatures of least 25 registered voters is Article 3, which states that, “Due to the impact of the COVID virus to many of the residents and taxpayers, wage increases and/or stipends for all employees and the Selectboard will be effective on April 1, 2021 and not retroactive to January 1, 2021.”
Cowles broke out the total to be saved at $1,369.67 and the tax impact at $0.004 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
“It’s difficult for a lot of places to give increases until the budget is approved,” said Steele. “That was the reason for that.”
Going forward, and especially with COVID-19 and residents with additional expenses, including seniors with medical expenses, she said this might be the year to try it.
“I can speak to employees and this is the way we’ve done business for a lot of years,” said Cowles. “It’s been a retroactive pay, it’s been nice money to get in April. We don’t get Christmas bonuses, we don’t get a lot of the other stuff that a private company would get. But to know that on April 1 you get a check for usually about $200 for the retro pay has been a good incentive for the employees. By taking that away, it’s kind of a morale crusher … Obviously, it’s a petitioned article, so we’ll let the taxpayers vote on it.”
It’s a small amount of money that would make employees “feel really bad” if the article passes, said Brewer.
“The cost benefit of saving a small amount of money for people who, in my opinion, worked really hard, like our transfer station, highway department, throughout this pandemic will just feel like a slap in the face to them,” she said.
Employees at the departments during the pandemic haven’t gotten hazard pay and have been showing up each day to do their jobs, said Cowles.
“I think they’re deserving of this money,” she said. “It boils down to be about $200 per employee.”
Perhaps the town can look at making the effective date the second pay period in March, after the budgets are approved, said Steele.
“I’m also putting on the hats of the residents and the taxpayers, people who have been through a lot this year, too,” she said.
“No doubt, everyone has been through a lot this year,” said Brewer.
Later in the meeting, Steele said one of the reasons she brought up the stipends and wage increases is because some people should receive more depending on their job duties, and the intent was not to punish employees, but to make sure everyone is paid fairly for what they do.
Budget And Communications District
Selectmen are proposing a total 2021 operating budget of $1,892,935, down from the approved 2020 budget of $1,895,491.
Among the articles on the 27-article warrant is one that asks to see if the town wants selectmen to participate in a regional communications district planning committee, which would explore working with a supplier to provide fiber optic Internet service to residents and businesses, with “such high-speed service seen as important to the town’s growth.”
The committee would include at least two members from each participating town, which could encompass Sugar Hill, Easton, Franconia, Landaff, Lisbon, Lyman, Bethlehem, and others, said Selectmen Eric Meth.
Some of those towns have similar warrant articles, and Meth said he hopes they are worded similar to Franconia’s.
The broadband initiative is being advanced by state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who is working with Grafton County and exploring funding sources, such as grants and local banks.
“We are hoping to officially name it the North Country Communications District Committee,” said Meth. “[Egan] is referring to the spine of the broadband, I think that’s important, establishing a spine that goes through the county and is something that the town can access.”
