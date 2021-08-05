The town of Franconia was host to a second informational meeting on the design for its proposed new welcome center building on Monday evening, following an initial hearing held last week.
Around 20 people gathered to give input, some of it useful to the volunteer committee that has put together a draft “request for bid” for the project, and some of it a continuation of last week’s concerns that the project will come in over budget.
The new welcome center is to be funded from $100,000 allocated by taxpayers in 2019 and a $250,000 donation from an anonymous town resident, the Caledonian previously reported.
“God help us, if this person is sitting in the audience right now: thank you, and don’t be discouraged,” said Kevin Johnson, director of the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce and a Franconia water commissioner. “Your generosity is appreciated by many of us.”
The new building is set to include an ADA-compliant bathroom, warming hut, space for the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce, solar panels and storage space.
Town officials were clear: if the project goes over budget, it will either be pared down or the town will come to voters asking for additional funding.
A slideshow on the proposed welcome center, updated just before Monday evening’s meeting based on feedback from the first meeting, is available on the town website. The project will soon be put out to bid and town officials hope that it might be able to be completed this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.