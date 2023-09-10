LANCASTER — Frank Dodge of Littleton, a stand-out racer during the golden age of snowmobiling, was inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame.
“We’re inducing five more legends of the sport this year,” Ed Rosebrook, of Lancaster, founder of the hall of fame, said during the 7th annual induction ceremony on Saturday in Commercial Hall at the Lancaster Fairgrounds.
“We’ve been chasing this gentleman down ever since we started this thing, and Frank assured us that he was going to stop work long enough so that he could come up and accept this plaque,” said Rosebrook. “Frank was one of the most daring drivers on the circuit, no doubt about it.”
Dodge bought his first snowmobile, an 8-horsepower Ski-Doo, in 1965.
“It didn’t take him long before desiring more speed, so he bought a faster sled and soon went racing and winning at small events around the North Country,” said Rosebrook. “Flagman Ted Winot, noticing Frank’s talent, told him he should join USSA. He did and New England snowmobile racing had a brand new star.”
In his first USSA event, Dodge nabbed first place in both the Mod I oval race and speed obstacle.
“He was hurt in a crash in 1969, but finished in the top three positions for most of the events he entered in the 1968, ’69 and ‘70 seasons,” said Rosebrook. “Timberland Machines Inc. came knocking on Frank’s door in the fall of 1970 looking to add another top Eastern driver to the team.”
Dodge again finished in the first, second, and third positions throughout the 1971 season, earning Bib #132 out of 5,000 active drivers in USSA East.
“But it was when they sat Frank on the 1972 Blizzards that he would make New England racing history,” said Rosebrook. “After team captain Bob Fortin was involved in a season-ending accident while testing a new race sled behind their shop, he asked Dodge if he’d like to race his 295 and 340 triples, besides the 440 and 800 classes. He said yes.”
Dodge won or took second in every class he entered and ended the 1972 season with 3,422 points, which qualified him in all four classes for the World Series in Ironwood, Michigan.
“He decided to take only two, his Mod III and Mod V sleds,” said Rosebrook. “As luck would have it, the 440 wouldn’t start for the Class III feature, and although he drew for first position in the Class V final, that big 800 triple had so much power and traction off the line that it snapped the triple roller chain off as if it was a bicycle chain. Frank Dodge did something no other New England driver ever did and that was to win the coveted #1 Gold Bib for 1973. He raced four times in 1973, taking three seconds and a win, but a new contracting business was calling so he retired.”
In 2012, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce named Dodge Businessman of the Year.
On Saturday, most of the other 2023 Hall of Fame inductees hailed from New York State.
They included Richard DeSantis, Everet Regal, and the first-ever brother-and-sister team, Jacalyn DeWitt Roland and Richard Dean DeWitt.
Richard DeWitt, who was killed in a car accident in 1974 at the age of 17, was inducted posthumously.
Rosebrook spoke of Lancaster’s pivotal role in the sport of snowmobiling.
“You’ve probably seen the movie “Field of Dreams,’ where Shoeless Joe Jackson comes out to the farmer played by Kevin Costner and asks, ‘Is this heaven?’” said Rosebrook. “And he says, ‘No, this is Iowa.’ I’m going to change that up a little bit.”
Rosebrook asked those in attendance to ask “Is this heaven?”
“No, this is Lancaster, New Hampshire,” said Rosebrook. “This is home to the very first Ski-Doo snowmobile community in the United States. This is home to possibly the first snowmobile race in America, in 1962. This home to the oldest snowmobile club in America.”
The man who rode that first Ski-Doo snowmobile and who organized that first race was Paul Crane, owner of Crane’s Snowmobile Museum, where the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame is based.
“If it wasn’t for Paul, the hall of fame would not have a home,” said Rosebrook. “I came up with this hare-brained idea one night when I couldn’t sleep. The next morning, at 7 o’clock, I gave Paul a call and said, Paul, we have to do something. I said what are your thoughts on having a snowmobile hall of fame in your museum. Three words — ‘Let’s do it.’ Paul Crane, out of everything he’s ever done, I think this is the good stuff right here.”
Going forward, Crane’s daughter, Melissa Arno, will carry the torch.
“As Paul said, he and I are getting a little older,” said Rosebrook. “Melissa is right on board with the Hall of Fame, she’s right on board with that museum, and she’s going to carry this thing on.”
