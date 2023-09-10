LANCASTER — Frank Dodge of Littleton, a stand-out racer during the golden age of snowmobiling, was inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame.

“We’re inducing five more legends of the sport this year,” Ed Rosebrook, of Lancaster, founder of the hall of fame, said during the 7th annual induction ceremony on Saturday in Commercial Hall at the Lancaster Fairgrounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments