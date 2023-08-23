Franklin County State’s Attorney Resigns
The courthouse in Franklin County

ST. ALBANS — Embattled Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie, who is facing possible impeachment, has resigned.

Sources familiar with the situation told Vermont News First today that Lavoie has opted to pull the plug instead of fighting the complaints that he was involved in a pattern of harassment and discrimination directed at employees and other individuals.

