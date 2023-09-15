Fred Azantrow Will Be Released To Face Federal Charges In Connecticut

Fred Azantilow. (Contributed photo)

Fred Azantrow had his $30,000 bail struck on Thursday in Caledonia Superior Court.

But the reason behind the decision by Judge Michael Kainen is that Azantrow can now face federal charges in the state of Connecticut. And the state of Vermont will put a detainer on Azantrow to guarantee his return to Vermont after he is sentenced or released from federal prison.

