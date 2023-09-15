Fred Azantrow Will Be Released To Face Federal Charges In Connecticut

Fred Azantrow had his $30,000 bail struck on Thursday in Caledonia Superior Court.
But the reason behind the decision by Judge Michael Kainen is that Azantrow can now face federal charges in the state of Connecticut. And the state of Vermont will put a detainer on Azantrow to guarantee his return to Vermont after he is sentenced or released from federal prison.
Azantrow was charged on Aug. 4 with federal crimes of Unlawful Transport of Firearms and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by an Alien.
Caledonia Superior Court
The request to release Azantrow came from defense attorney Jill S. Barger of Waterford.
Azantrow was charged by the state in July with sticking a gun in a man’s face and threatening to kill him at a residence on Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
But a new indictment by the FBI in Connecticut reveals that “Azantrow” isn’t his real name.
According to a report by FBI Task Force Officer Christopher Keily, the suspect goes by multiple aliases, including Fred Azantrow, Hamden Mahama and Derick Hamden. But his real name is Fred Azantilow and he is from Ghana in West Africa.
The FBI has been digging into Azantilow’s background and found he likely entered the United States from Ghana in November of 2000 near New York City and has three misdemeanor pending charges in Connecticut.
The FBI also located a criminal record in Virginia, including two child sex offenses in December 2007. He was also convicted of identity theft. In December 2008, Azantilow was deported from the United States back to Ghana.
