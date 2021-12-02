Toys to support the annual Santa Fund Christmastime outreach are filling the shelves at the fire department thanks to donations from individuals and businesses, including some big-time gift-giving generosity from Fred’s Energy.
It took large boxes and multiple trips by interim Fire Chief Christopher Olsen, Wednesday, to tote the large accumulation of unwrapped toys that Fred’s gathered on behalf of the Santa Fund.
Each year, the Santa Fund provides toys and food to hundreds of homes in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Waterford, Barnet, Kirby, Danville and Concord. The Santa Fund is operated through the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and administered by the Caledonian-Record as part of the newspaper’s charitable trust.
This year’s outreach will be a return to normal as last year the pandemic altered the process away from the traditional house call deliveries to families needing to pick up the food and toys themselves. Volunteers will return to making the special deliveries this year on Dec. 21.
Coordinating the Santa Fund this year is firefighter Brenden Greaves, who has been with the department since March. He said he volunteered for the position to fill the void that long-time Santa Fund coordinator Mike Pelow’s temporary departure created. Pelow has been out on medical leave since August.
Contacted on Wednesday, Pelow said he misses being involved with the Santa Fund, and even tried to offer his services this year, but the terms of his disability absence mean he must stay away from the job site. He said he’s recovering well and hopes to be back to work in a few weeks.
Greaves said when the opportunity presented itself to manage the Santa Fund he decided to take on the role because he believes in the program and saw it as an opportunity to have more interaction with the community. It would have been him at Fred’s on Wednesday instead of the chief, but it was his day off.
He said donations and requests for deliveries are starting to gather at a quicker pace. People can drop off unwrapped, new toys for children ages infant through 14 at the public safety building on Main Street. Monetary donations to the Santa Fund can be delivered to the firehouse or mailed to NEK Santa Fund, c/o Passumpsic Bank, P.O. Box 38, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
People looking to register to receive a delivery can fill out a form found each day in The Caledonian-Record or go online at kingdomsantafund.com and find a registration link.
Greaves said the expectation is that between 500 and 600 deliveries will be made this year. The amount of toys donated thus far is normal, and, as usual, there is a concern about the number of toys that are donated for children on both ends of the age range. Greaves said they can always use more items for babies and for children in their teen years.
The toys donated by Fred’s covered a number of ages for boys and girls. Some of the toys came from Fred’s employees, but most were brought to the location by community members as part of Fred’s invitation to donate a toy for the chance to win 100 gallons of propane or oil or a $100 gift card. Many participated in the contest, and two winners were drawn on Wednesday.
Nancy Hartwell, of Lyndonville, won the fuel, and Donald Raboin, of St. Johnsbury Center, won the gift card.
Fred’s with locations other than Lyndonville in Derby, Morrisville and Richford benefits holiday charitable outreach elsewhere. Now through Dec. 17, the main office in Derby is collecting toys for the NEKCA and Northpoint “Toys for Kids” toy drive. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy to Fred’s Energy, 328 Main Street in Derby.
In total, the company will be giving away 400 gallons of propane or oil to entice people to donate to the charities.
Chief Olsen was all smiles as he gathered up the toys collected at the Lyndonville Fred’s. This year being his first Christmas in town he said the Santa Fund is a wonderful program and praised the community for its steady support.
“These businesses and the townspeople are putting their heart and soul in giving these gifts,” he said. “We’re very lucky and fortunate to be a part of this community.”
