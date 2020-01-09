St. Johnsbury firefighters stand by at the scene of a toppled oil delivery truck on the Zabarsky Road in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday. The driver of the Fred’s Energy fuel delivery truck, Todd Hubbard, 50, of Lyndon, was trying to make a heating oil delivery to a home at the end of the road when the truck lost traction on the ice and snow-covered surface and slid backwards off the road and tipped over. Hubbard was not hurt. Firefighters monitored the scene for fuel leakage and determined only a small amount of oil trickled from port covers at the top of the tank, which had about 800 gallons inside.

