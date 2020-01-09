St. Johnsbury firefighters stand by at the scene of a toppled oil delivery truck on the Zabarsky Road in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday. The driver of the Fred’s Energy fuel delivery truck, Todd Hubbard, 50, of Lyndon, was trying to make a heating oil delivery to a home at the end of the road when the truck lost traction on the ice and snow-covered surface and slid backwards off the road and tipped over. Hubbard was not hurt. Firefighters monitored the scene for fuel leakage and determined only a small amount of oil trickled from port covers at the top of the tank, which had about 800 gallons inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.