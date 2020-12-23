Free Community Wi-Fi Comes To Old Stone House Museum And Village

A new interpretive walking path will encircle the Old Stone House Museum grounds in Brownington, shown in this aerial view. (Courtesy Photo)

BROWNINGTON VILLAGE ​— ​When guests pull into the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village’s parking lot at 109 Old Stone House Rd., they can now do more than park for a visit.

Thanks to a grant from the Vermont Department of Public Service (DPS), visitors can access high-speed internet free of charge.“We’re grateful to the state of Vermont for its support of Orleans County,” said Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey. “Free access to the internet has become increasingly indispensable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holes in our local internet infrastructure have left members of our community in real need for high-speed internet just to do daily tasks. We’re happy to provide this service for our community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments