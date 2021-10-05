Energy efficiency is the gift that keeps on giving, and Efficiency Vermont encourages Vermonters to treat themselves to some savings on National Energy Efficiency Day this Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Energy Efficiency Day is a collaborative effort of dozens of energy efficiency advocates around the nation, working together to raise awareness of the vital role energy efficiency plays in helping consumers save money, protect the environment, and improve the comfort of their homes, workplaces and public spaces.
To celebrate, Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to qualifying customers to encourage them to take a few simple steps to begin reducing their energy use, their bills and their carbon footprint.
Many customers find the prospect of reducing their home’s carbon footprint to be a daunting task, and struggle to know where to begin. For these customers a free Energy Savings Kit can make taking the next step simple and easy. Each kit includes easy-to-install LED lights and water-saving devices. Free kits, available for a limited time, can be ordered at www.efficiencyvermont.com/kits by customers who haven’t already received one.
“Reducing our homes’ carbon footprint doesn’t happen overnight – it’s a journey of many steps,” said Carol Weston, director of Efficiency Vermont. “The most important step is the first one, and we hope Vermonters will start their journey by taking advantage of our free Energy Savings Kit as way to celebrate Energy Efficiency Day.”
In addition to ordering an Energy Savings Kit, there are other simple steps Vermonters can take to improve their home’s energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions:
• Seal up air leaks around places like windows, doors, the attic, basement and foundation;
• Clean dust and dirt from around your refrigerator filter and bathroom fans;
• Unplug electronics and small appliances when not in use, or purchase an Advanced Power Strip;
• When your household appliances or electronics need to be replaced, shop for the most energy efficient models within your budget by looking for the ENERGY STAR logo first;
• Research bigger investments now (like getting a heat pump, replacing a water heater, or weatherizing your home) so you’re ready if your equipment unexpectedly fails, or when the time comes to upgrade.
For more ideas and advice, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com and check out “How To” guides on the Blog. Efficiency Vermont customer support experts are also available by calling (888) 921-5990. They can answer questions, provide advice, and connect customers to incentives and other resources to support Vermonters ready to take their next step toward a low-carbon future.
