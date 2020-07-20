The NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston will host the annual FREE Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, July 25 — a little later in the season than usual, with just a few more procedures to ensure safety. There will be two sessions from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then from 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
People are encouraged to come try their luck at the NorthWoods pond, stocked with 1 & 2 year old Brook Trout and maybe a Brown Trout. Children can catch and keep two Trout per family, after the limit it is catch and release.
Participants are asked to list all members of the household who will be attending, and choose one of the two available event sessions.
People are asked to bring their own fishing pole and bait, and mask for indoor visits to the bathroom and interactions with instructors. No mask is required when fishing within your family group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.